Les news du 20 Janvier 2019
News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2019 Hath - Violent Life Violent Death - Epitimia
|»
|HATH (Blackened Death Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Of Rot and Ruin le 12 avril chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Usurpation
2. Currents
3. Rituals
4. To Atone
5. Withered
6. Worlds Within
7. Kindling
8. Accursed
9. Progeny
|
|»
|VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH (Hardcore/Metal) rejoint Innerstrength Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé Sadness Rains dans le courant de l'année.
|
|»
|EPITIMIA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Thread chez Naturmacht Productions. Tracklist :
1. Introduction
2. Downfall
3. Infirmity
4. Vale of tears
5. The Tree
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sakrifiss
Par dantefever
Par the gloth
Par LANGOUSTE
Par Sagamore
Par Funky Globe
Par gulo gulo
Par gregwar
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par But
Par MoM
Par Insania
Par colin.lmbrt