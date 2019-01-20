chargement...

Armaggedon
 Armaggedon - The Satanic Ko... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 19 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 19 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par dantefever		   
At The Gates + Behemoth + Wolves In The Throne Room
 At The Gates + Behemoth + W... (R)
Par the gloth		   
Blurr Thrower
 Blurr Thrower - Les Avatars... (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Nazi Punks F... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Feral
 Feral - Flesh For Funerals ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Void (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Nécrovortex (C)
Par gregwar		   
Cantique Lépreux
 Cantique Lépreux - Paysages... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mortal Scepter / Deathroned
 Mortal Scepter / Deathroned... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Seigneur Voland
 Seigneur Voland - Consumatu... (C)
Par But		   
PPCM #7 : Pour ce soir, tu mangeras les RESTES (VITAUX) !
 PPCM #7 : Pour ce soir, tu ... (D)
Par MoM		   
Gortuary
 Gortuary - Divine Indigenou... (C)
Par Insania		   
Les classiques de Sakrifiss / Le Bilan !
 Les classiques de Sakrifiss... (D)
Par colin.lmbrt		   

Les news du 20 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2019 Hath - Violent Life Violent Death - Epitimia
HATH (Blackened Death Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Of Rot and Ruin le 12 avril chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Usurpation
2. Currents
3. Rituals
4. To Atone
5. Withered
6. Worlds Within
7. Kindling
8. Accursed
9. Progeny

EPITIMIA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Thread chez Naturmacht Productions. Tracklist :

1. Introduction
2. Downfall
3. Infirmity
4. Vale of tears
5. The Tree

Thrasho Keyser
20 Janvier 2019

