PROTECTOR (Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel extrait album Summon The Hordes qui sortira le 26 avril via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous avec un premier extrait "Three Legions" :
1. Stillwell Avenue
2. Steel Caravan
3. Realm Of Crime
4. The Celtic Hammer
5. Two Ton Behemoth
6. Summon The Hordes
7. Three Legions
8. Meaningless Eradication
9. Unity, Anthems And Pandemonium
10. Glove Of Love
Le groupe hollandais PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 19 mars prochain de son premier album intitulé Left To Rot. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Intro I
02. Smashed To Pieces
03. Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body
04. Embrace Death In Solitude
05. Bloodbath
06. Sociopathic Monstrosity
07. Intro II
08. Obliteration Of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation
09. Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)
10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse
11. Joyful Repeating Movement
12. Godly Beings (Obituary Cover)
