Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - The Bleeding (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - The 1... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sacrificia Mortuorum
 Sacrificia Mortuorum - Poss... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Kaleikr
 Kaleikr - Heart of Lead (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Les news du 27 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 27 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Contradictions ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 26 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 26 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - The Lost Tape... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - I Loved You at Y... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Ravenous Death
 Ravenous Death - Chapters O... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Maligner
 Maligner - Attraction To An... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Extremity
 Extremity - Coffin Birth (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 28 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2019 Cirith Gorgor - Leprous - Desecravity - Protector - Putrefied Corpse
»
(Lien direct)
CIRITH GORGOR (Black Brutal Mélodico-Orthodoxe) vient de dévoiler un teaser de son nouvel album Sovereign qui sortira le 29 avril via Hammerheart Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux) vient de dévoiler une reprise inédite du morceau "Angel" de MASSIVE ATTACK. Celle-ci sortie uniquement en format digital s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRAVITY (Brutal Death) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Anathema sorti ce vendredi via Willowtip Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROTECTOR (Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel extrait album Summon The Hordes qui sortira le 26 avril via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous avec un premier extrait "Three Legions" :

1. Stillwell Avenue
2. Steel Caravan
3. Realm Of Crime
4. The Celtic Hammer
5. Two Ton Behemoth
6. Summon The Hordes
7. Three Legions
8. Meaningless Eradication
9. Unity, Anthems And Pandemonium
10. Glove Of Love

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le groupe hollandais PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 19 mars prochain de son premier album intitulé Left To Rot. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Intro I
02. Smashed To Pieces
03. Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body
04. Embrace Death In Solitude
05. Bloodbath
06. Sociopathic Monstrosity
07. Intro II
08. Obliteration Of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation
09. Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)
10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse
11. Joyful Repeating Movement
12. Godly Beings (Obituary Cover)

 Les news du
28 Janvier 2019
28 Janvier 2019

