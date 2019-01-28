»

(Lien direct) PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 19 mars prochain de son premier album intitulé Left To Rot. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Intro I

02. Smashed To Pieces

03. Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body

04. Embrace Death In Solitude

05. Bloodbath

06. Sociopathic Monstrosity

07. Intro II

08. Obliteration Of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation

09. Procreation Of the Rotten Flesh (featuring Per Boder)

10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse

11. Joyful Repeating Movement

12. Godly Beings (Obituary Cover)



