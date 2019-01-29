»

(Lien direct) DISMA (Death Metal) ! Le guitariste Bill Venner vient d'annoncer le départ du chanteur Craig Pillard via le communiqué suivant : "DISMA has parted ways with our vocalist, Craig Pillard. The decision was mutual and the reasons are no secret. We will move on and finish writing the next album and complete it when a suitable replacement is found. We thank you all for your support over the years! "