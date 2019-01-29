chargement...

Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - The 1... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - The Bleeding (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Les news du 26 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 26 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par Orel Lion		   
Sacrificia Mortuorum
 Sacrificia Mortuorum - Poss... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Demande à la poussière
 Demande à la poussière - De... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Kaleikr
 Kaleikr - Heart of Lead (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Les news du 27 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 27 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Contradictions ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - The Lost Tape... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - I Loved You at Y... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Ravenous Death
 Ravenous Death - Chapters O... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 29 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 29 Janvier 2019 Thanatos - Disma
»
(Lien direct)
THANATOS (Death Metal) sortira une compilation intitulée Thanatology: Terror From The Vault le 22 avril prochain via Memento Mori. Celle-ci regroupera l'ensemble des démos publiée par le groupe entre 1984 et 1991, ainsi que deux anciens morceaux réenregistrés pour l'occasion.

»
(Lien direct)
Du mouvement chez DISMA (Death Metal) ! Le guitariste Bill Venner vient d'annoncer le départ du chanteur Craig Pillard via le communiqué suivant : "DISMA has parted ways with our vocalist, Craig Pillard. The decision was mutual and the reasons are no secret. We will move on and finish writing the next album and complete it when a suitable replacement is found. We thank you all for your support over the years! "
29 Janvier 2019
29 Janvier 2019

