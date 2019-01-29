Les news du 29 Janvier 2019
Les news du 29 Janvier 2019 Thanatos - Disma
|THANATOS (Death Metal) sortira une compilation intitulée Thanatology: Terror From The Vault le 22 avril prochain via Memento Mori. Celle-ci regroupera l'ensemble des démos publiée par le groupe entre 1984 et 1991, ainsi que deux anciens morceaux réenregistrés pour l'occasion.
|Du mouvement chez DISMA (Death Metal) ! Le guitariste Bill Venner vient d'annoncer le départ du chanteur Craig Pillard via le communiqué suivant : "DISMA has parted ways with our vocalist, Craig Pillard. The decision was mutual and the reasons are no secret. We will move on and finish writing the next album and complete it when a suitable replacement is found. We thank you all for your support over the years! "
