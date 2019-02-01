DIRE OMEN a écrit : 2009 – 2019



Thus concludes the existence of Dire Omen.

It is fitting that the final manifestation of our music is a meditation on Fire – as was written long ago:

“All things change to fire and fire dissolved falls back into things.”



Words cannot do justice to our appreciation for those who have supported us over these years.



The Bandcamp page will continue to be active, such that our releases will still be available for physical and digital purchase.



“Wresting the Revelation of Futility" and "Formless Fire Embodied” will remain available through Dark Descent Records.



Onwards.