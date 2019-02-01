chargement...

Les news du 1 Février 2019

News
Les news du 1 Février 2019 Children Of Bodom - Gods Forsaken - Malhkebre - Deserted Fear - Kartikeya - Fange - Lord Ketil - Equipoise - Pensées Nocturnes - Allegaeon - Dire Omen
»
(Lien direct)
CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power metal) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Hexed qui sortira le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast. "This Road" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODS FORSAKEN (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Smells Of Death qui sortira le 19 avril via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Smells Of Death
2. They Crawl
3. From The Inside They Came
4. In The Pit We Shall Gather
5. The Process Of Death
6. Dead And Buried
7. The Dead Laughed
8. Birth Of Insanity
9. The Curse Of Matul

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALHKEBRE (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Satanic Resistance qui sortira le 25 février via Lamech Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Résiste
2. Déflagration Divine
3. L'Appel
4. Insane Idolâtrie
5. Join Our Cause Or Perish
6. Black Art Macht Frei
7. Calibres de Bénédiction
8. Prie le Seigneur et la Vermine Crèvera
9. Veni, Vidi, Vici

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Drowned By Humanity qui sortira le 8 février via Century Media Records. "Reflect The Storm" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KARTIKEYA (Carnatic Metal) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "The New Nemesis", il s'agit en fait d'une version entièrement retravaillée et réenregistrée de "Nemesis, Pt. 2: The Game Of Gods", tirée de leur premier album sorti en 2007. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de FANGE (Sludge / Hardcore / Noise) , Punir, est disponible en écoute intégrale sur bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LORD KETIL (Black Metal) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir normalement dans le courant de cette année. Affaire à suivre ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EQUIPOISE (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Demiurgus qui sortira le 8 mars via The Artisan Era. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Illborn Augury
2. Sovereign Sacrifices
3. Alchemic Web Of Deceit
4. A Suit Of My Flesh
5. Shrouded
6. Sigil Insidious
7. Reincarnated
8. Dualis Flamel
9. Eve Of The Promised Day
10. Waking Divinity
11. Ecliptic
12. Squall Of Souls
13. Cast Into Exile
14. Ouroboric

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PENSÉES NOCTURNES (Circus Black Metal) a dévoilé hier, sur Youtube, l'intégralité de son nouvel album, "Grand Guignol Orchestra". Le disque, qui sort aujourd'hui via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, se découvre ci-dessous :

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Technique et Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Apoptosis le 19 avril prochain via Metal Blade Records. Ce dernier s'illustre aujourd'hui à travers un premier single disponible ci-dessous sous forme de vidéo :

01. Parthenogenesis
02. Interphase // Meiosis
03. Extremophiles (B)
04. The Secular Age
05. Exothermic Chemical Combustion
06. Extremophiles (A)
07. Metaphobia
08. Tsunami And Submergence
09. Colors Of The Currents
10. Stellar Tidal Disruption
11. Apoptosis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est la fin pour les Canadiens de DIRE OMEN (Death Metal) qui ont récemment annoncé sur Facebook la fin de leurs activités :

DIRE OMEN a écrit : 2009 – 2019

Thus concludes the existence of Dire Omen.
It is fitting that the final manifestation of our music is a meditation on Fire – as was written long ago:
“All things change to fire and fire dissolved falls back into things.”

Words cannot do justice to our appreciation for those who have supported us over these years.

The Bandcamp page will continue to be active, such that our releases will still be available for physical and digital purchase.

“Wresting the Revelation of Futility" and "Formless Fire Embodied” will remain available through Dark Descent Records.

Onwards. 		Les news du
