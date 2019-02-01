chargement...

News
Les news du 1 Février 2019 Pensées Nocturnes - Allegaeon - Dire Omen
PENSÉES NOCTURNES (Circus Black Metal) a dévoilé hier, sur Youtube, l'intégralité de son nouvel album, "Grand Guignol Orchestra". Le disque, qui sort aujourd'hui via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, se découvre ci-dessous :

ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Technique et Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Apoptosis le 19 avril prochain via Metal Blade Records. Ce dernier s'illustre aujourd'hui à travers un premier single disponible ci-dessous sous forme de vidéo :

01. Parthenogenesis
02. Interphase // Meiosis
03. Extremophiles (B)
04. The Secular Age
05. Exothermic Chemical Combustion
06. Extremophiles (A)
07. Metaphobia
08. Tsunami And Submergence
09. Colors Of The Currents
10. Stellar Tidal Disruption
11. Apoptosis

C'est la fin pour les Canadiens de DIRE OMEN (Death Metal) qui ont récemment annoncé sur Facebook la fin de leurs activités :

DIRE OMEN a écrit : 2009 – 2019

Thus concludes the existence of Dire Omen.
It is fitting that the final manifestation of our music is a meditation on Fire – as was written long ago:
“All things change to fire and fire dissolved falls back into things.”

Words cannot do justice to our appreciation for those who have supported us over these years.

The Bandcamp page will continue to be active, such that our releases will still be available for physical and digital purchase.

“Wresting the Revelation of Futility" and "Formless Fire Embodied” will remain available through Dark Descent Records.

Onwards.
1 Février 2019

