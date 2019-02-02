chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
136 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Abscess
 Abscess - Horrorhammer (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 30 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 30 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - À boire... (C)
Par 1kvltissime		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par Bloody		   
Outre
 Outre - Hollow Earth (C)
Par Høsty		   
Demande à la poussière
 Demande à la poussière - De... (C)
Par Le Canyon		   
PPCM #8 - Attends, tu connais pas BoB ?!
 PPCM #8 - Attends, tu conna... (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 28 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 28 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Quel est votre membre préféré ?
 Quel est votre membre préfé... (S)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2019... (N)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 2 Février 2019

News
Les news du 2 Février 2019 Ceremony of Silence - Svirnath - Imprecation - Ashen Horde - Pissgrave - Gorilla Biscuits - Ghoul - Bloodbound
»
(Lien direct)
CEREMONY OF SILENCE (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Outis le 5 avril chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of the Silent Eye
2. Ceremony of a Thousand Stars
3. Trance of Void
4. Upon the Shores of Death
5. Black Sea of Drought
6. Arising of No Man
7. Into the Obscure Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVIRNATH (Atmospheric Pagan Black Metal) vient de sortir un nouveau disque intitulé Dalle rive del Curone sur Naturmacht Productions. Tracklist :

Vir Naturae
All'ombra delle fronde
L'etereo bagliore
Dalle rive del Curone
Quando soffia il Maestrale
L'abete

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPRECATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Damnatio Ad Bestias le 22 mars via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Temple of the Foul Spirit
2. Morbid Crucifixion
3. Baptized in Satan's Blood
4. Beasts of the Infernal Void
5. Damnatio Ad Bestias
6. Dagger, Thurible, Altar of Death
7. The Shepherd and the Flock
8. Ageless of None

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Fallen Cathedrals le 22 mars chez Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

1. Parity Lost (7:37)
2. Profound Darkness (5:22)
3. Retaliation-Regret (4:45)
4. The Vanishing (4:36)
5. Atavism (3:55)
6. Cages (5:07)
7. Final Ascent (4:54)
8. Face of The Enmity (7:12)
9. Primal (bonus track on CD only) (4:33)

Durée totale : 48:05

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PISSGRAVE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de "Posthumous Humiliation", qui sortira le 1er mars prochain chez Profound Lore. "Into the Deceased" se découvre ci-dessous :
Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Alex Brown, ancien guitariste des légendes du New-York Hardcore GORILLA BISCUITS vient de décéder à l'âge de 52 ans. RIP !

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Creepsylvaniens de GHOUL (Death Metal) viennent de publier le clip de "Shred The Dead". Ce dernier, réalisé par Zak Kirwin, est issu de l'album Dungeon Bastards sorti en 2016 sur Tankcrimes Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rise Of The Dragon Empire qui sortira le 22 mars via AFM Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Rise Of The Dragon Empire
2. Slayer Of Kings
3. Skyriders And Stormbringers
4. Magical Eye
5. Blackwater Bay
6. Giants Of Heaven
7. The Warlock's Trail
8. A Blessing In Sorcery
9. Breaking The Beast
10. Balerion
11. Reign Of Fire

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Sagamore + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
2 Février 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Malist
 Malist
In the Catacombs of Time
2019 - Northern Silence Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bloodbound
 Bloodbound
Heavy/Power - 2004 - Suède		   
Ghoul
 Ghoul
Death Metal - 2001 - Etats-Unis		   
Imprecation
 Imprecation
Death Metal - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Malist
In the Catacombs of Time
Lire la chronique
Lunar Shadow pour "The Smokeless Fires".
Lire l'interview
Black Citadel
Relics Of Forgotten Satanis...
Lire la chronique
Gendo Ikari
Unit 1 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Born Of Osiris
The Simulation
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Screaming Life / Fopp (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Outre
Hollow Earth
Lire la chronique
Chainbreaker
Lethal Desire
Lire la chronique
Demonbreed
Hunting Heretics (EP)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #8 - Attends, tu connais pas BoB ?!
Lire le podcast
Demande à la poussière
Demande à la poussière
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
The Bleeding
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
The 13th Beast
Lire la chronique
Sacrificia Mortuorum
Possède la bête
Lire la chronique
Kaleikr
Heart of Lead
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 1 - Descente aux Enfers.
Lire le podcast
Vrag
Remete
Lire la chronique
Ravenous Death
Chapters Of An Evil Transit...
Lire la chronique
Meshuggah
Contradictions Collapse
Lire la chronique
Maligner
Attraction To Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Yerûšelem
The Sublime
Lire la chronique
Wovenhand
Woven Hand
Lire la chronique
Extremity
Coffin Birth
Lire la chronique
Warscars
Killing Rate : Complete (EP)
Lire la chronique
Soilwork
Verkligheten
Lire la chronique
Ichor
Hadal Ascending
Lire la chronique
Mortal Scepter
Where Light Suffocates
Lire la chronique
Czort
Czarna ewangelia
Lire la chronique
Annorkoth
The Last Days
Lire la chronique
Uhl
Where The Wolves Lead (Démo)
Lire la chronique