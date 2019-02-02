»

CEREMONY OF SILENCE (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Outis le 5 avril chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Invocation of the Silent Eye

2. Ceremony of a Thousand Stars

3. Trance of Void

4. Upon the Shores of Death

5. Black Sea of Drought

6. Arising of No Man

7. Into the Obscure Light



