IMPRECATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Damnatio Ad Bestias le 22 mars via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Temple of the Foul Spirit
2. Morbid Crucifixion
3. Baptized in Satan's Blood
4. Beasts of the Infernal Void
5. Damnatio Ad Bestias
6. Dagger, Thurible, Altar of Death
7. The Shepherd and the Flock
8. Ageless of None
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Fallen Cathedrals le 22 mars chez Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
1. Parity Lost (7:37)
2. Profound Darkness (5:22)
3. Retaliation-Regret (4:45)
4. The Vanishing (4:36)
5. Atavism (3:55)
6. Cages (5:07)
7. Final Ascent (4:54)
8. Face of The Enmity (7:12)
9. Primal (bonus track on CD only) (4:33)
Les Creepsylvaniens de GHOUL (Death Metal) viennent de publier le clip de "Shred The Dead". Ce dernier, réalisé par Zak Kirwin, est issu de l'album Dungeon Bastards sorti en 2016 sur Tankcrimes Records.
BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rise Of The Dragon Empire qui sortira le 22 mars via AFM Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Rise Of The Dragon Empire
2. Slayer Of Kings
3. Skyriders And Stormbringers
4. Magical Eye
5. Blackwater Bay
6. Giants Of Heaven
7. The Warlock's Trail
8. A Blessing In Sorcery
9. Breaking The Beast
10. Balerion
11. Reign Of Fire
