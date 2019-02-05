IRON FIRE (Heavy des années 80) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Beyond The Void qui sortira le 8 mars via Crime Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Intro
2. Beyond The Void
3. Final Warning
4. Cold Chains Of The North
5. Wrong Turn
6. Bones And Gasoline
7. Old Habits Die Hard
8. Judgement Day
9. To Hell And Back
10. One More Bullet
11. The Devils Path
12. Out Of Nowhere
En exclusivité sur Thrashocore, découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité du nouvel album des Italiens de THE SCARS IN PNEUMA (Black Metal) intitulé The Path Of Seven Sorrows. Ce dernier sortira le 8 février via Promethean Fire / Kolony Records.
Lorenzo Marchello a écrit : The Glorious Empire Of Sand” is probably the song i'm most proud of off our upcoming debut “The Path Of Seven Sorrows”. It's also the longest track of the album and it showcases different styles, including epic / melodic mid-tempo riffs, pure black metal attacks and clean guitars sections. This makes the whole song sound multiform when it comes to the mood. Lyrics talk about the futility and frailty of our efforts in life (which is a recurring theme on the whole album's lyrics), but here this topic is explored with an epic perspective by referring to the ancient empires which, sooner or later, have fallen (“sand” in the title is a metaphor for frailty, for something which won't last). And, despite knowing where the journey leads, we still struggle in order to build our “glorious empire of sand
01. Devotion
02. Souls Are Burning
03. Spark To Fire To Sun
04. All The Secrets That We Keep
05. Dark Horizons Ahead
06. The Glorious Empire Of Sand
07. Constellations
