VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) sera de retour cette année avec un premier album intitulé Masque à paraître le 8 mars sur Dark Descent Records et Sepulchral Voice Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous tout comme le tracklisting :
01. Titan
02. Tether & Wane
03. So I Hang From A Wretched Tree
04. Masque Of Obsequious Venality
05. Snake Among Man
06. The Long Trail
07. End Of A Beginning
DELAIN (Metal Symphonique à Chanteuse) sortira le 22 février via Napalm Records, un album live enregistré à Utrecht intitulé Hunter's Moon, (et complété par un EP de quatre morceaux inédits). Le tracklisting et un extrait s'écoutent ci-dessous :
1. Masters Of Destiny
2. Hunter’s Moon
3. This Silence Is Mine
4. Art Kills
5. Hands Of Gold (feat. George Oosthoek)
6. Danse Macabre
7. Scarlet
8. Your Body Is A Battleground (feat. Marco Hietala)
9. Nothing Left (feat. Marco Hietala)
10. Control The Storm (feat. Marco Hietala)
11. Sing To Me (feat. Marco Hietala)
12. Not Enough
13. Scandal (feat. Marco Hietala)
14. The Gathering (feat. Marco Hietala)
GAAHL'S WYRD (Black Metal - Norvège) vient de dévoiler un titre issu de son prochain album, "GastiR – Ghosts Invited", qui sortira en Mai prochain via Season of Mist. "Ghosts Invited" se découvre ci-dessous :
TWISTED TOWER DIRE (Epic Heavy Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wars In The Unknown qui sortira le 15 mars via No Remorse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Thundering
2. True North
3. Tear You Apart
4. Light The Swords On Fire
5. And The Sharks Came Then
6. Riding The Fortress
7. Eons Beyond
8. A Howl In The Wind
9. The Beast I Fear
10. These Ghosts Can Never Leave
DRUDKH (Black metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de sa compilation intitulée Кілька рядків архаїчною українською (A Few Lines In Archaic Ukrainian) qui sortira le 5 avril via Season Of Mist. Celle-ci réunit les différents Split réalisés par le groupe entre 2015 et 2017. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Золотий кінь (Golden Horse)
2. Вогняний змій (Fiery Serpent)
3. Його двадцять четверта весна (His Twenty-Fourth Spring)
4. Осінь в сепії (Autumn In Sepia)
5. Всі відтінки тиші (All Shades Of Silence)
6. Ніч крокує до свого трону (The Night Walks Towards Her Throne)
