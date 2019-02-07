»

(Lien direct) TWISTED TOWER DIRE (Epic Heavy Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wars In The Unknown qui sortira le 15 mars via No Remorse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Thundering

2. True North

3. Tear You Apart

4. Light The Swords On Fire

5. And The Sharks Came Then

6. Riding The Fortress

7. Eons Beyond

8. A Howl In The Wind

9. The Beast I Fear

10. These Ghosts Can Never Leave



