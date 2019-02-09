»

(Lien direct) VIUDA NEGRA (Heavy Metal) a publié "Al Final/In the End", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à paraître le 2 avril chez Fighter Records et qui comportera deux CDs, un en espagnol et l'autre en anglais. Tracklist :



- CD1 - "Al Final" (spanish version)

01. Al Final

02. Muertos y Enterrados

03. Princesa de la Oscuridad

04. Sigue Así

05. Viviré

06. Noche a Mil

07. Como la Primera Vez

08. Blues Town

09. Quiero Sentir todo el Ritmo

10. Más Volumen

11. Siempre Huyendo

12. Guitarra Infernal



- CD 2 - In the End" (english version)

01. In the End

02. Dead & Buried Deep

03. Princess of the Dark

04. Keep it Up

05. I Will Live

06. Crazy Night

07. Like the Very First Time

08. Blues Town

09. We Want to Feel

10. More Loudness

11. Always on the Run

12. Hellish Guitar



