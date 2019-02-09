chargement...

Rivers of Nihil
 Rivers of Nihil - Where Owl... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara - Hvísl Stjarnanna (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Totenmesse
 Totenmesse - To (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Månegarm
 Månegarm - Vargstenen (C)
Par uruk		   
Bolt Thrower
 Bolt Thrower - Realm Of Cha... (C)
Par Potters field		   
Ihsahn
 Ihsahn - After (C)
Par The Leper Af...		   
Les news du 7 Février 2019
 Les news du 7 Février 2019 ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Mooncitadel
 Mooncitadel - Moon Calls To... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 6 Février 2019
 Les news du 6 Février 2019 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Live Corrupt... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Act Of Impalement
 Act Of Impalement - Perditi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Iron Fire
 Iron Fire - Revenge (C)
Par MoM		   
Outre
 Outre - Hollow Earth (C)
Par zoltar		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Par le sang ver... (C)
Par 1kvltissime		   

Les news du 9 Février 2019

News
Les news du 9 Février 2019 Der Weg einer Freiheit - Dream Theater - Hath - Oculum Dei - Sins of the Damned - Blitzkrieg - Viuda Negra - Miscarriage - Cold Colours - Insurrection - Ruadh - Vircolac - Laceration - Blodhemn - Kåabalh
»
(Lien direct)
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album live intitulé Live In Berlin qui sortira le 1er mars via Season Of Mist. "Repulsion" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Distance Over Time qui sortira 22 février via InsideOut Music. "Paralysed" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HATH (Blackened Death Metal) propose un nouvel extrait de son premier longue-durée Of Rot and Ruin à venir le 12 avril chez Willowtip Records. Il s'agit de "Currents". Tracklist :

1. Usurpation
2. Currents
3. Rituals
4. To Atone
5. Withered
6. Worlds Within
7. Kindling
8. Accursed
9. Progeny

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OCULUM DEI (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne le clip de "Involuntary Pandemic" figurant sur son premier full-length Dreams of Desire and Torment qui sortira le 22 février. Tracklist :

1. Involuntary Pandemic
2. Ghost In The Corridors
3. Kingdom Of Hell
4. Dreams Of Desire And Torment
5. A Cold Winters Plight
6. Blinded By Gods
7. A Mist Of Heaven Inside Of Hell

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SINS OF THE DAMNED (Black/Thrash/Speed, Chili) sortira son premier full-length Striking The Bell Of Death le 5 mars sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Un extrait, "Take the Weapons", est disponible sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLITZKRIEG (Heavy Metal) vient de rééditer en CD son 2ème album Unholy Trinity (1995) sur Metal Nation Records. Tracklist :

1. Hair Trigger (Pull The Trigger Pt.2)
2. Struck By Lightning
3. Taking Care Of Business
4. Field Of Dreams
5. Take A Look Around
6. After Dark
7. Crazy For You
8. Zip
9. Unholy Trinity
10. Calming The Savage Beast
11. The Wraith
12. Easy Way Out
13. All Hallows Eve
14. Countess Bathory
15. Jealous Love
16. House Of Pleasure
17. Return Of The Zip
18. Nocturnal Vision (Bonus Track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIUDA NEGRA (Heavy Metal) a publié "Al Final/In the End", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à paraître le 2 avril chez Fighter Records et qui comportera deux CDs, un en espagnol et l'autre en anglais. Tracklist :

- CD1 - "Al Final" (spanish version)
01. Al Final
02. Muertos y Enterrados
03. Princesa de la Oscuridad
04. Sigue Así
05. Viviré
06. Noche a Mil
07. Como la Primera Vez
08. Blues Town
09. Quiero Sentir todo el Ritmo
10. Más Volumen
11. Siempre Huyendo
12. Guitarra Infernal

- CD 2 - In the End" (english version)
01. In the End
02. Dead & Buried Deep
03. Princess of the Dark
04. Keep it Up
05. I Will Live
06. Crazy Night
07. Like the Very First Time
08. Blues Town
09. We Want to Feel
10. More Loudness
11. Always on the Run
12. Hellish Guitar

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MISCARRIAGE (Gore Doom) sortira son nouvel album Imminent Horror le 22 février sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COLD COLOURS (Atmospheric Death/Gothic Metal) a posté ici un nouvel extrait de son prochain disque Northernmost à venir le 22 février. Il s'agit de "Spirit".		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSURRECTION (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "System Failure" tiré de son dernier opus Extraction sorti en 2017 via Galy Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RUADH (Atmospheric Black Metal, one-mand band, Écosse) sortira son premier album Sovereign le 12 avril chez Northern Silence Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) (Death Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Masque le 22 mars sur Sepulchral Voice Records (Europe) et Dark Descent Records (USA). Tracklist :

1. Titan
2. Tether & Wane
3. So I Hang From a Wretched Tree
4. Masque
5. Snake Among Man
6. The Long Trail
7. End of a Beginning		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LACERATION (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé sa compilation Remnants en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. C'est sorti hier via Unspeakable Axe Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLODHEMN (Trve Norwegian Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Mot Ein Evig Ruin qui sortira le 15 février via Soulseller Records. "Østfront" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KÅABALH (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "For The End" qui figure sur la compilation We Are French, Fuck You! vol​.​2, disponible dès le 15 février via Triumph Ov Death Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Février 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
