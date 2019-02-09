Les news du 9 Février 2019 Der Weg einer Freiheit - Dream Theater - Hath - Oculum Dei - Sins of the Damned - Blitzkrieg - Viuda Negra - Miscarriage - Cold Colours - Insurrection - Ruadh - Vircolac - Laceration - Blodhemn - Kåabalh
SINS OF THE DAMNED (Black/Thrash/Speed, Chili) sortira son premier full-length Striking The Bell Of Death le 5 mars sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Un extrait, "Take the Weapons", est disponible sur Bandcamp.
BLITZKRIEG (Heavy Metal) vient de rééditer en CD son 2ème album Unholy Trinity (1995) sur Metal Nation Records. Tracklist :
1. Hair Trigger (Pull The Trigger Pt.2)
2. Struck By Lightning
3. Taking Care Of Business
4. Field Of Dreams
5. Take A Look Around
6. After Dark
7. Crazy For You
8. Zip
9. Unholy Trinity
10. Calming The Savage Beast
11. The Wraith
12. Easy Way Out
13. All Hallows Eve
14. Countess Bathory
15. Jealous Love
16. House Of Pleasure
17. Return Of The Zip
18. Nocturnal Vision (Bonus Track)
VIUDA NEGRA (Heavy Metal) a publié "Al Final/In the End", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à paraître le 2 avril chez Fighter Records et qui comportera deux CDs, un en espagnol et l'autre en anglais. Tracklist :
- CD1 - "Al Final" (spanish version)
01. Al Final
02. Muertos y Enterrados
03. Princesa de la Oscuridad
04. Sigue Así
05. Viviré
06. Noche a Mil
07. Como la Primera Vez
08. Blues Town
09. Quiero Sentir todo el Ritmo
10. Más Volumen
11. Siempre Huyendo
12. Guitarra Infernal
- CD 2 - In the End" (english version)
01. In the End
02. Dead & Buried Deep
03. Princess of the Dark
04. Keep it Up
05. I Will Live
06. Crazy Night
07. Like the Very First Time
08. Blues Town
09. We Want to Feel
10. More Loudness
11. Always on the Run
12. Hellish Guitar
KÅABALH (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "For The End" qui figure sur la compilation We Are French, Fuck You! vol.2, disponible dès le 15 février via Triumph Ov Death Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
