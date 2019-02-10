»

(Lien direct) WITCHGÖAT (Black/Thrash, Salvador) sortira son premier full-length Egregors of the Black Faith le 13 février chez Mobid Skull Records. Tracklist :



1. Litanies of the Adversary (00:42)

2. Proliferation of the Dark Souls (03:42)

3. Black Vomit of Souls (03:44)

4. Emanations from the Underworld (04:50)

5. Putrefaction of Souls (04:16)

6. Into the Jaws of Death (05:08

7. Eyes of the Profane (05:11)

8. Umbra Regit (04:39)

9. Beyond the Soil of the Dead (06:05)



Durée totale : 38:17



