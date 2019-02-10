chargement...

Les news du 10 Février 2019

News
Inculter - Witchgöat - Putrid Pile - Darkened Nocturn Slaughtercult - Triste Terre - Gate Of Mind
»
(Lien direct)
INCULTER (Black / Thrash) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fatal Visions qui sortira le 12 avril via Edged Circle Productions. "Final Darkness" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHGÖAT (Black/Thrash, Salvador) sortira son premier full-length Egregors of the Black Faith le 13 février chez Mobid Skull Records. Tracklist :

1. Litanies of the Adversary (00:42)
2. Proliferation of the Dark Souls (03:42)
3. Black Vomit of Souls (03:44)
4. Emanations from the Underworld (04:50)
5. Putrefaction of Souls (04:16)
6. Into the Jaws of Death (05:08
7. Eyes of the Profane (05:11)
8. Umbra Regit (04:39)
9. Beyond the Soil of the Dead (06:05)

Durée totale : 38:17

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRID PILE (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel opus Revel in Lunacy cet été via Sevared Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED NOCTURN SLAUGHTERCULT (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Mardom le 12 avril sur War Anthem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TRISTE TERRE (Atmospheric Black Metal) a signé sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions pour la sortie le 15 mars d'un premier longue-durée baptisé Grand Oeuvre. Tracklist :

1-Oeuvre au Noir
2-Corps Glorieux
3-Nobles Luminaires
4-Grand Architecte
5-Lueur Emérite
6-Tibut Solennel

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GATE OF MIND (Groove Thrash Metal, Montpellier) a mis en écoute "Release The Fall", titre issu de son EP Uprooted à paraître le 15 février.

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Février 2019

