WITCHGÖAT (Black/Thrash, Salvador) sortira son premier full-length Egregors of the Black Faith le 13 février chez Mobid Skull Records. Tracklist :
1. Litanies of the Adversary (00:42)
2. Proliferation of the Dark Souls (03:42)
3. Black Vomit of Souls (03:44)
4. Emanations from the Underworld (04:50)
5. Putrefaction of Souls (04:16)
6. Into the Jaws of Death (05:08
7. Eyes of the Profane (05:11)
8. Umbra Regit (04:39)
9. Beyond the Soil of the Dead (06:05)
