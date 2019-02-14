»

(Lien direct) UNANIMATED (Black/Death mélodique) sorti respectivement en 1993 (In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead), 1995 (Ancient God Of Evil) et 2009 (In The Light Of Darkness). Le groupe prévoit également de sortir son nouvel album pour cet été, toujours chez Century Media.



CENTURY MEDIA a écrit : Unanimated (Official) to re-release first three albums!



After the release of last year’s highly acclaimed new EP “Annihilation”, Swedish death/black metal rulers UNANIMATED will release their first three studio albums in summer 2019 through Century Media Records.



The now legendary first two albums “In the Forest of the Dreaming Dead” (1993) and “Ancient God of Evil” (1995) and their follow-up “In the Light of Darkness” (2009) are completely sold out since years and have become highly sought-after releases. “Ancient God of Evil”, justly considered one of the most outstanding and influential albums of the entire genre, has never been officially released on vinyl.



All three albums will be released on CD, LP and digitally.



Release dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.



Support the band and buy the official and authorized versions!



UNANIMTED’s fourth studio album is planned for a release in autumn 2019.