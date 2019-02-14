|
Les news du 14 Février 2019
Les news du 14 Février 2019 Vader - Unanimated - The Negation - Véhémence - Cirith Gorgor
|VADER (Death Metal) sera de retour cette année avec un nouveau EP intitulé Thy Messenger. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter et la sortie prévue pour le solstice d'été. Les Polonais ont également annoncer qu'un nouvel album devrait voir le jour d'ici la fin de l'année :
VADER a écrit : VADERMANIAX !!! As announced, we’d like to present you a new VADER release. EP titled THY MESSENGER contains four of the five recorded songs, whose titles will be announced soon. The material was made in about a week in January and February at the Hertz Studio in Białystok under the supervision of the Wiesławski Brothers. Below we present the cover painted by Wes Benscoter - the same Artist who created a beautiful picture for the cover of "De Profundis" or other bands like Slayer, Kreator or Sinister. The material will be available at the turn of spring and summer this year. Exactly at the same time, a full VADER album will be created, the premiere of which is planned for the end of 2019. More details are coming soon on vadernews.pl
|Century Media Records va rééditer cet été les trois albums de UNANIMATED (Black/Death mélodique) sorti respectivement en 1993 (In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead), 1995 (Ancient God Of Evil) et 2009 (In The Light Of Darkness). Le groupe prévoit également de sortir son nouvel album pour cet été, toujours chez Century Media.
CENTURY MEDIA a écrit : Unanimated (Official) to re-release first three albums!
After the release of last year’s highly acclaimed new EP “Annihilation”, Swedish death/black metal rulers UNANIMATED will release their first three studio albums in summer 2019 through Century Media Records.
The now legendary first two albums “In the Forest of the Dreaming Dead” (1993) and “Ancient God of Evil” (1995) and their follow-up “In the Light of Darkness” (2009) are completely sold out since years and have become highly sought-after releases. “Ancient God of Evil”, justly considered one of the most outstanding and influential albums of the entire genre, has never been officially released on vinyl.
All three albums will be released on CD, LP and digitally.
Release dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Support the band and buy the official and authorized versions!
UNANIMTED’s fourth studio album is planned for a release in autumn 2019.
|Grands habitués des routes françaises THE NEGATION (Black Metal Moderne) reprendra la route en avril 2019 pour une tournée de 4 dates. Ils seront accompagnés des Québécois de VERGLAS SANGLANT sur cette série de concerts 100% Black Metal !
Les dates sont les suivantes :
10/04/2019 : PARIS - Le Glazart
11/04/2019 : TOURS - Le Canadian Café
13/04/2019 : LYON - L'Hôtel de la Musique
14/04/2019 : MONTPELLIER - The Black Sheep
|VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album Par Le Sang Versé qui vient de sortir via Antiq Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
|CIRITH GORGOR (Black Brutal Mélodico-Orthodoxe) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sovereign qui sortira le 29 avril via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Funeral March For Modern Man
2. Hellbound
3. Sovereign
4. Luciferian Deathsquad
5. Deathcult
6. Legio Luporum
7. Dominion
8. Manifestation Of Evil
9. Blood And Iron
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
Super nouvelle pour VADER, hâte d'écouter ça !
14/02/2019 15:23