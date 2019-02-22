HEDONIHIL (Death Metal) est un nouveau groupe composé de trois membres de Swallow the Sun. Les Finlandais viennent de publier leur premier single, "The Hedonist Anthem", qui figurera sur l'album I à paraître le 12 avril chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Otherworldly Embrace
02. Run You Scum
03. The Hedonist Anthem
04. Temple of Venus
05. Anti-Human Agenda
06. The Whole Human Species Systematically Murdered
07. Better Tomorrow
08. Pessimism is the New Realism
09. You Hate Me and I Hate You (GG Allin cover)
DYING EMBERS (Melodic Death Metal, one-mand band, Australie) sortira son premier full-length Where Shadeless Dwell Frozen le 1er mars chez Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
1. Pursue The Light
2. Beyond The Crimson Haze
3. Praise The Signs
4. Fields Of Fire
5. Ignite The Sky
6. Carved Into Fate
7. Where Shadeless Dwell Frozen
8. Dead To The World
9. In Cold Embrace
10. Darkside
DRAGHKAR (Death Metal) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie d'une compilation intitulée Eternal Abyss le 22 mars. Tracklist :
1. Wings Over Malkier
2. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes
3. World Unraveled
4. Stealing The Keys To Nothingness
5. Traversing The Abyss
6. Swallowed By The Dark
7. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind)
8. Fading Into Emptiness
9. Traversing The Abyss (live)
10. Swallowed By The Dark (live)
11. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes (live)
12. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind) (live)
13. Fading Into Emptiness (live)
C'est sur Invictus Productions que sortira le premier album des Irlandais de SACRILEGIA (Black/Thrash). Intitulé The Triclavian Advent, celui-ci sortira le 12 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Beyond The Fouler's Snare".
01. Relics Of Oncoming Doom
02. Beyond The Fouler's Snare
03. Bloodstained
04. On Herding Of Swine
05. Armoured Angel (Armoured Angel Cover)
06. The Unhallowed
07. Unheeded Warnings
08. As With Spears We Come
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Oneiric Realisations
2. Flashes Of Potentialities
3. Rising Oblivion
4. A Reality To Foreclose
5. Masterpiece's Parallelism
6. Parabola Of Silence
7. Madness' Arabesques
8. Architectural Aberrations
9. Fundamental Dividing Principle
10. Chiasmus Of The Damned
11. Collective Engram - Unplugged (Bonus Track)
