chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
132 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 21 Février 2019
 Les news du 21 Février 2019... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - A Brief Introdu... (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
 Fallujah + First Fragment +... (R)
Par N4pht4		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Ghostly White (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Antiquus Scriptum
 Antiquus Scriptum - Ahbra K... (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear - Drowned By ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Bosque
 Bosque - Passage (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Fetid
 Fetid - Sentient Pile Of Am... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sleep
 Sleep - The Sciences (C)
Par dantefever		   
Saor
 Saor - Forgotten Paths (C)
Par dantefever		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Par le sang ver... (C)
Par uruk		   
Fange
 Fange - Punir (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 22 Février 2019

News
Les news du 22 Février 2019 Enforcer - Blodhemn - Musket Hawk - Hedonihil - Zapruder - Vesperine - Ordinul Negru - Dying Embers - Onirophagus - Draghkar - Sacrilegia - Gjendød - Mortiis - Firespawn - Fractal Universe
»
(Lien direct)
ENFORCER (Heavy/Speed) a publié un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Die For The Devil" à découvrir ci-dessous. Zenith sortira le 26 avril sur Nuclear Blast Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLODHEMN (Trve Norwegian Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Mot Ein Evig Ruin sorti vendredi dernier via Soulseller Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUSKET HAWK (Sludge/Grind) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Hexagon" issu de son prochin opus Upside of Sick qui sortira le 29 mars sur Unholy Anarchy Records. Tracklist :

1. Roidhead Swindler
2. Hexagon
3. Dios Mio
4. Punk Rock Ruined My Life
5. Bad Times
6. Uncouth		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEDONIHIL (Death Metal) est un nouveau groupe composé de trois membres de Swallow the Sun. Les Finlandais viennent de publier leur premier single, "The Hedonist Anthem", qui figurera sur l'album I à paraître le 12 avril chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Otherworldly Embrace
02. Run You Scum
03. The Hedonist Anthem
04. Temple of Venus
05. Anti-Human Agenda
06. The Whole Human Species Systematically Murdered
07. Better Tomorrow
08. Pessimism is the New Realism
09. You Hate Me and I Hate You (GG Allin cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZAPRUDER (Post-Thing Music) a posté un clip pour "Piss Soaked" et réalisé sur Window Movie Maker. Ce titre est tiré de son dernier opus éponyme sorti l'année dernière par Apathia Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VESPERINE (Post-Hardcore, Lyon) propose un nouvel extrait de son premier longue-durée Espérer Sombrer à venir le 22 mars via Apathia Records. Il s'agit de "Nous, Si Photosensibles". Tracklist :

Clair-Obscur
Nous, Si Photosensibles
Mille Couleurs
L'Immensément Noir (06h37)
Crépuscule Et Aube
L'Immensément Noir (21h32)
Celui Que L'Ombre Pénètre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORDINUL NEGRU (Black Metal) (Black Metal, Roumanie) a mis en ligne une nouvelle vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus Faustian Nights paru l'année dernière sur Loud Rage Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DYING EMBERS (Melodic Death Metal, one-mand band, Australie) sortira son premier full-length Where Shadeless Dwell Frozen le 1er mars chez Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :

1. Pursue The Light
2. Beyond The Crimson Haze
3. Praise The Signs
4. Fields Of Fire
5. Ignite The Sky
6. Carved Into Fate
7. Where Shadeless Dwell Frozen
8. Dead To The World
9. In Cold Embrace
10. Darkside

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ONIROPHAGUS (Doom/Death) vient de sortir son nouvel album Endarkenment via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGHKAR (Death Metal) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie d'une compilation intitulée Eternal Abyss le 22 mars. Tracklist :

1. Wings Over Malkier
2. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes
3. World Unraveled
4. Stealing The Keys To Nothingness
5. Traversing The Abyss
6. Swallowed By The Dark
7. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind)
8. Fading Into Emptiness
9. Traversing The Abyss (live)
10. Swallowed By The Dark (live)
11. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes (live)
12. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind) (live)
13. Fading Into Emptiness (live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est sur Invictus Productions que sortira le premier album des Irlandais de SACRILEGIA (Black/Thrash). Intitulé The Triclavian Advent, celui-ci sortira le 12 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Beyond The Fouler's Snare".

01. Relics Of Oncoming Doom
02. Beyond The Fouler's Snare
03. Bloodstained
04. On Herding Of Swine
05. Armoured Angel (Armoured Angel Cover)
06. The Unhallowed
07. Unheeded Warnings
08. As With Spears We Come

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Norvégiens de GJENDØD (Black Metal) s'intitule Krigsdøger et sortira le 9 mars sur Hellthrasher Productions. Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Om Å Tro
02. Livet Ditt
03. Når Sårene Er Renset
04. Hold Pusten
05. En Pålagt Byll
06. Skill Deg Ad
07. Krigsdøger
08. Å Puste Liv I Råttent Kjøtt
09. Ut Fra Livet



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIIS (Techno Goth) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Spirit Of Rebellion qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Omnipresence. "Visions Of An Ancient Future" est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIRESPAWN (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir dans le courant de cette année. Plus d'informations prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Oneiric Realisations
2. Flashes Of Potentialities
3. Rising Oblivion
4. A Reality To Foreclose
5. Masterpiece's Parallelism
6. Parabola Of Silence
7. Madness' Arabesques
8. Architectural Aberrations
9. Fundamental Dividing Principle
10. Chiasmus Of The Damned
11. Collective Engram - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
22 Février 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dragonlord
 Dragonlord
Dominion
2018 - Spinefarm Records		   
Obskuritatem
 Obskuritatem
Vampirska Kakofonija (Démo)
2016 - Black Gangrene Productions		   
BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
 BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
Entretien avec ? (Chant - Musique - Concept) (2019)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blodhemn
 Blodhemn
2004 - Norvège		   
Enforcer
 Enforcer
Heavy/Speed - 2004 - Suède		   
Firespawn
 Firespawn
Death Metal - 2015 - Suède		   
Fractal Universe
 Fractal Universe
2013 - France		   
Mortiis
 Mortiis
Techno Goth - 1992 - Norvège		   
Ordinul Negru
 Ordinul Negru
Black Metal - 2004 - Roumanie		   
Zapruder
 Zapruder
Post-Thing Music - 2010 - France		   
Obskuritatem
Vampirska Kakofonija (Démo)
Lire la chronique
BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
Lire l'interview
Dragonlord
Dominion
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Melissa
Lire la chronique
Deserted Fear
Drowned By Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sulphurous
Dolorous Death Knell
Lire la chronique
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
Lire le live report
Bosque
Passage
Lire la chronique
Antiquus Scriptum
Ahbra Khadabra
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Down On The Upside
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
A Brief Introduction To Hum...
Lire la chronique
Fange
Punir
Lire la chronique
Vlad Tepes
Celtic Poetry (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Miscarriage
Imminent Horror
Lire la chronique
PPCM #9 - Petites Promenades Côté MELODEATH (Partie 1 : Du POWER au MELODIC DEATH)
Lire le podcast
Saor
Forgotten Paths
Lire la chronique
Funereal Presence
Achatius
Lire la chronique
Fetid
Sentient Pile Of Amorphous ...
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs / Trepanator
Incarnation Of Torture (Sp...
Lire la chronique
Reversed
Widow Recluse (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Lykaionas
The Diabolical Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Thy Dying Light
Cold In Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le corbeau, l'ami du black metal !!!
Lire le podcast
Ascension + Necros Christos + Venenum
Lire le live report
Windhand
Eternal Return
Lire la chronique
Pensées Nocturnes
Grand Guignol Orchestra
Lire la chronique
Sinmara
Hvísl Stjarnanna
Lire la chronique
Aera
The Craving Within
Lire la chronique
Mooncitadel
Moon Calls To Wander... ......
Lire la chronique
Confessor A.D.
Too Late To Pray (EP)
Lire la chronique