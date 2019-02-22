»

(Lien direct) DRAGHKAR (Death Metal) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie d'une compilation intitulée Eternal Abyss le 22 mars. Tracklist :



1. Wings Over Malkier

2. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes

3. World Unraveled

4. Stealing The Keys To Nothingness

5. Traversing The Abyss

6. Swallowed By The Dark

7. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind)

8. Fading Into Emptiness

9. Traversing The Abyss (live)

10. Swallowed By The Dark (live)

11. Cowering In The Town Of Blinded Eyes (live)

12. Eternal Disintegration (Of The Body And Of The Mind) (live)

13. Fading Into Emptiness (live)



