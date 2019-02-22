chargement...

Les news du 21 Février 2019
 Les news du 21 Février 2019... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - A Brief Introdu... (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par dantefever		   
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
 Fallujah + First Fragment +... (R)
Par N4pht4		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Ghostly White (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Antiquus Scriptum
 Antiquus Scriptum - Ahbra K... (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear - Drowned By ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Bosque
 Bosque - Passage (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Fetid
 Fetid - Sentient Pile Of Am... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sleep
 Sleep - The Sciences (C)
Par dantefever		   
Saor
 Saor - Forgotten Paths (C)
Par dantefever		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Par le sang ver... (C)
Par uruk		   
Fange
 Fange - Punir (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 22 Février 2019

News
Les news du 22 Février 2019 Sacrilegia - Gjendød - Mortiis - Firespawn - Fractal Universe
»
(Lien direct)
C'est sur Invictus Productions que sortira le premier album des Irlandais de SACRILEGIA (Black/Thrash). Intitulé The Triclavian Advent, celui-ci sortira le 12 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Beyond The Fouler's Snare".

01. Relics Of Oncoming Doom
02. Beyond The Fouler's Snare
03. Bloodstained
04. On Herding Of Swine
05. Armoured Angel (Armoured Angel Cover)
06. The Unhallowed
07. Unheeded Warnings
08. As With Spears We Come

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Norvégiens de GJENDØD (Black Metal) s'intitule Krigsdøger et sortira le 9 mars sur Hellthrasher Productions. Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Om Å Tro
02. Livet Ditt
03. Når Sårene Er Renset
04. Hold Pusten
05. En Pålagt Byll
06. Skill Deg Ad
07. Krigsdøger
08. Å Puste Liv I Råttent Kjøtt
09. Ut Fra Livet



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIIS (Techno Goth) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Spirit Of Rebellion qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Omnipresence. "Visions Of An Ancient Future" est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIRESPAWN (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir dans le courant de cette année. Plus d'informations prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Oneiric Realisations
2. Flashes Of Potentialities
3. Rising Oblivion
4. A Reality To Foreclose
5. Masterpiece's Parallelism
6. Parabola Of Silence
7. Madness' Arabesques
8. Architectural Aberrations
9. Fundamental Dividing Principle
10. Chiasmus Of The Damned
11. Collective Engram - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

 Les news du
22 Février 2019
22 Février 2019

