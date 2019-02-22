»

(Lien direct) SACRILEGIA (Black/Thrash). Intitulé The Triclavian Advent, celui-ci sortira le 12 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Beyond The Fouler's Snare".



01. Relics Of Oncoming Doom

02. Beyond The Fouler's Snare

03. Bloodstained

04. On Herding Of Swine

05. Armoured Angel (Armoured Angel Cover)

06. The Unhallowed

07. Unheeded Warnings

08. As With Spears We Come



<a href="http://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/the-triclavian-advent">The Triclavian Advent by Sacrilegia</a>