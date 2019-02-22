C'est sur Invictus Productions que sortira le premier album des Irlandais de SACRILEGIA (Black/Thrash). Intitulé The Triclavian Advent, celui-ci sortira le 12 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Beyond The Fouler's Snare".
01. Relics Of Oncoming Doom
02. Beyond The Fouler's Snare
03. Bloodstained
04. On Herding Of Swine
05. Armoured Angel (Armoured Angel Cover)
06. The Unhallowed
07. Unheeded Warnings
08. As With Spears We Come
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Oneiric Realisations
2. Flashes Of Potentialities
3. Rising Oblivion
4. A Reality To Foreclose
5. Masterpiece's Parallelism
6. Parabola Of Silence
7. Madness' Arabesques
8. Architectural Aberrations
9. Fundamental Dividing Principle
10. Chiasmus Of The Damned
11. Collective Engram - Unplugged (Bonus Track)
