Du mouvement chez ABORTED (Death Brutal Moderne) ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste Mendel Bij De Lei, celui-ci souhaite désormais se consacrer à son projet solo. Le nom de son remplaçant n'est pas encore connu ...
GARDSGHASTR (Black Metal) est un projet mené par Glömd (Chaos Moon, Mystískaos) et Swartadaupuz (Bekëth Nexëhmü, Azelisassath, Musmahhu...). Le groupe sortira le 26 avril sur Profound Lore Records son premier album intitulé Slit Through Requiem. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Of Crimson Eyes" :
01. Promethean Flame
02. Of Crimson Eyes
03. Slit Throat Requiem
04. Journey Through Stagnant Time And Misery
05. Beasts Of Horn And Wing
06. Diabolical Reverence
07. Unfurl The Profane Wisdom
08. Outro
Le one-man band anglais ABDUCTION (BLack Metal) sortira son troisième album intitulé All Pain As Penance le 29 mars via Inferna Profundus Records. Il s’illustre aujourd'hui via un extrait avec le titre "Infinite Ancient Hexes" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Infinite Ancient Hexes
02. Ultra Terrestrial
03. Convulsing at Baalbek
04. Embattled
05. Prayer Of Electrocution
06. Seven Apparitions of Suffering
07. The Funeral Of Cosmic Mastery
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
25/02/2019 18:01