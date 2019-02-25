chargement...

Les news du 25 Février 2019

News
Les news du 25 Février 2019 Aborted - Chevalier - Gardsghastr - Abduction - Drastus
»
(Lien direct)
Du mouvement chez ABORTED (Death Brutal Moderne) ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste Mendel Bij De Lei, celui-ci souhaite désormais se consacrer à son projet solo. Le nom de son remplaçant n'est pas encore connu ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHEVALIER (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Destiny Calls qui sortira le 26 avril via Gates Of Hell Records. "Grip Of The Night" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GARDSGHASTR (Black Metal) est un projet mené par Glömd (Chaos Moon, Mystískaos) et Swartadaupuz (Bekëth Nexëhmü, Azelisassath, Musmahhu...). Le groupe sortira le 26 avril sur Profound Lore Records son premier album intitulé Slit Through Requiem. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Of Crimson Eyes" :

01. Promethean Flame
02. Of Crimson Eyes
03. Slit Throat Requiem
04. Journey Through Stagnant Time And Misery
05. Beasts Of Horn And Wing
06. Diabolical Reverence
07. Unfurl The Profane Wisdom
08. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band anglais ABDUCTION (BLack Metal) sortira son troisième album intitulé All Pain As Penance le 29 mars via Inferna Profundus Records. Il s’illustre aujourd'hui via un extrait avec le titre "Infinite Ancient Hexes" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Infinite Ancient Hexes
02. Ultra Terrestrial
03. Convulsing at Baalbek
04. Embattled
05. Prayer Of Electrocution
06. Seven Apparitions of Suffering
07. The Funeral Of Cosmic Mastery

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album du duo français DRASTUS (Black Metal) intitulé La Croix De Sang sortira le 1er mars sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli Records. Ce dernier se dévoile intégralement ci-dessous :

01. Nihil Sine Polum
02. Ashura
03. Crawling Fire
04. The Crown of Death
05. Hermetic Silence
06. Occisor
07. Constrictor Torrents

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
25 Février 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sagamore citer
Sagamore
25/02/2019 18:01
Nom de Dieu, l'extrait de GARDSGHASTR annonce du très, très costaud.

