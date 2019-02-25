»

(Lien direct) ABDUCTION (BLack Metal) sortira son troisième album intitulé All Pain As Penance le 29 mars via Inferna Profundus Records. Il s’illustre aujourd'hui via un extrait avec le titre "Infinite Ancient Hexes" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Infinite Ancient Hexes

02. Ultra Terrestrial

03. Convulsing at Baalbek

04. Embattled

05. Prayer Of Electrocution

06. Seven Apparitions of Suffering

07. The Funeral Of Cosmic Mastery



<a href="http://infernaprofundusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/all-pain-as-penance">All Pain As Penance by Abduction</a>