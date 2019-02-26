»

(Lien direct) VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) a dévoilé ici le titre "Snake Among Man" extrait de son premier full-length Masque qui sortira le 22 mars sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :



1. Titan

2. Tether & Wane

3. So I Hang From a Wretched Tree

4. Masque

5. Snake Among Man

6. The Long Trail

7. End of a Beginning