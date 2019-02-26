Les news du 26 Février 2019
|VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) a dévoilé ici le titre "Snake Among Man" extrait de son premier full-length Masque qui sortira le 22 mars sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Titan
2. Tether & Wane
3. So I Hang From a Wretched Tree
4. Masque
5. Snake Among Man
6. The Long Trail
7. End of a Beginning
|BLACK-OUT ARISES (Rock/Metal) sera à la Dame de Canton de Paris le vendredi 15 mars. Les Français sortiront leur album Oneself courant novembre. Produit notamment au studio Montmartre Recording, (Woodkid, No One Is Innocent) pour le mixage et à L’Autre Studio (Les Tambours Du Bronx, Gojira, Lofofora) pour le mastering, il contiendra 18 morceaux.
