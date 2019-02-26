chargement...

Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Don't Break... (C)
Par Keyser		   
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
 French Black Metal : la col... (D)
Par Lyderic		   
Les news du 25 Février 2019
 Les news du 25 Février 2019... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - The Heretics (C)
Par dantefever		   
Organic
 Organic - Carved In Flesh (C)
Par Mitch		   
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
 Absolvtion + Goatslave + Go... (R)
Par dantefever		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Ordinary Corru... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Solarité (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Fringe (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 22 Février 2019
 Les news du 22 Février 2019... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 21 Février 2019
 Les news du 21 Février 2019... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - A Brief Introdu... (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   

Les news du 26 Février 2019

News
Les news du 26 Février 2019 Heaume Mortal - Terrifiant - Vircolac - Black-Out Arises
»
(Lien direct)
HEAUME MORTAL (Black Doom Introspectif) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Solstices qui sortira le 1er mars via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Il s'agit d'une reprise de BURZUM intitulée "Erblicket Die Tochter Des Firmament" et qui s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERRIFIANT (Heavy Metal) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Possession, Saqra's Cult et Dread Sovereign. Ces derniers ont sorti une démo deux titres à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Metal & More!
02. Bed Queen

01. Metal & More!
02. Bed Queen

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) a dévoilé ici le titre "Snake Among Man" extrait de son premier full-length Masque qui sortira le 22 mars sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Titan
2. Tether & Wane
3. So I Hang From a Wretched Tree
4. Masque
5. Snake Among Man
6. The Long Trail
7. End of a Beginning		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK-OUT ARISES (Rock/Metal) sera à la Dame de Canton de Paris le vendredi 15 mars. Les Français sortiront leur album Oneself courant novembre. Produit notamment au studio Montmartre Recording, (Woodkid, No One Is Innocent) pour le mixage et à L'Autre Studio (Les Tambours Du Bronx, Gojira, Lofofora) pour le mastering, il contiendra 18 morceaux.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
26 Février 2019
26 Février 2019

