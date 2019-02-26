HEAUME MORTAL (Black Doom Introspectif) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Solstices qui sortira le 1er mars via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Il s'agit d'une reprise de BURZUM intitulée "Erblicket Die Tochter Des Firmament" et qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
BLACK-OUT ARISES (Rock/Metal) sera à la Dame de Canton de Paris le vendredi 15 mars. Les Français sortiront leur album Oneself courant novembre. Produit notamment au studio Montmartre Recording, (Woodkid, No One Is Innocent) pour le mixage et à L’Autre Studio (Les Tambours Du Bronx, Gojira, Lofofora) pour le mastering, il contiendra 18 morceaux.
