|Alors que sa tournée d’adieu va débuter le mois prochain c’est le 12 avril que AQME (Rock / Metal) sortira via AT(h)OME son ultime album intitulé Requiem. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé …
|»
|AFTER THE BURIAL (Deathcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Evergreen qui sortira le 19 avril via Sumerian Records. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Behold The Crown
2. Exit, Exist
3. 11/26
4. In Flux
5. Respire
6. Quicksand
7. The Great Repeat
8. To Challenge Existence
9. A Pulse Exchanged
|»
|Sorti en novembre dernier, le premier album de FEED THEM DEATH (Death/Grind) s'illustre aujourd'hui à travers une "lyric video" du titre "Exposed Parading Dissent". Voici quelques mots de Void (ex-Antropofagus), seul maître à bord :
Void a écrit : “Exposed Parading Dissent” is a track that is very important for me, as it represented the
first real imprinting for all the other tracks to come. It was the very first Feed Them Death
track I composed musically, and the last for which I wrote lyrics, therefore I consider this
song both as thesis and synthesis of the whole writing process for the first album.
The songwriting has been extremely instinctive for this being the first track I composed
under this new band’s name, and really did set the benchmark for all the other songs in
view of creating something direct, no-bullshit and old-school.
The lyrics are also very relevant for me - this is a song about how each form of dissent have
now become trivial and apparent: how so many times those who claim to hold strong
dissident views and take pride in their protest are in fact strengthening the status quo and
ultimately conforming to it by being unable to think with their own heads, but rather recite
expired content that someone else had force-fed them with to make them innocuous."
