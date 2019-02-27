»

(Lien direct) FEED THEM DEATH (Death/Grind) s'illustre aujourd'hui à travers une "lyric video" du titre "Exposed Parading Dissent". Voici quelques mots de Void (ex-Antropofagus), seul maître à bord :



Void a écrit : “Exposed Parading Dissent” is a track that is very important for me, as it represented the

first real imprinting for all the other tracks to come. It was the very first Feed Them Death

track I composed musically, and the last for which I wrote lyrics, therefore I consider this

song both as thesis and synthesis of the whole writing process for the first album.

The songwriting has been extremely instinctive for this being the first track I composed

under this new band’s name, and really did set the benchmark for all the other songs in

view of creating something direct, no-bullshit and old-school.

The lyrics are also very relevant for me - this is a song about how each form of dissent have

now become trivial and apparent: how so many times those who claim to hold strong

dissident views and take pride in their protest are in fact strengthening the status quo and

ultimately conforming to it by being unable to think with their own heads, but rather recite

expired content that someone else had force-fed them with to make them innocuous."







<a href="http://feedthemdeath.bandcamp.com/album/no-solution-dissolution">No Solution / Dissolution by Feed Them Death</a>