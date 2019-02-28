NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Black Blood Aggression qui sortira le 30 mars via Terror From Hell Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Armoured Antichrist
2. Serve The Impurity
3. Nocturnal Messiah
4. Putrefaction Rites
5. Crypts Of Depravation
6. Blessed In Hellvomit
7. Goat Eyes Hypnosis
8. Black Mayhemic Torment
9. Chainsaw Sacrament
10. Cold Sperm Of Sathanas
TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom Metal) et REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) vont sortir dans le courant de l'année un Split intitulé Delivering The Dead via Unspeakable Axe Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
28/02/2019 12:30