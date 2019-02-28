chargement...

AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
Par jeff48		   
Les news du 28 Février 2019
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Mercyful Fate
Par Keyser		   
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
Par Lyderic		   
Les news du 25 Février 2019
Par Sagamore		   
Rotting Christ
Par dantefever		   
Organic
Par Mitch		   
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
Par dantefever		   
Deafheaven
Par N4pht4		   
Nécropole
Par Goodnacht		   
Lurk
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 22 Février 2019
Par dantefever		   
Mercyful Fate
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 21 Février 2019
Par Seb`		   

Les news du 28 Février 2019

News
Les news du 28 Février 2019 Necromutilator - Malhkebre - Pig Destroyer - Diamond Head - Temple of Void - Revel In Flesh - Saint Vitus
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Black Blood Aggression qui sortira le 30 mars via Terror From Hell Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Armoured Antichrist
2. Serve The Impurity
3. Nocturnal Messiah
4. Putrefaction Rites
5. Crypts Of Depravation
6. Blessed In Hellvomit
7. Goat Eyes Hypnosis
8. Black Mayhemic Torment
9. Chainsaw Sacrament
10. Cold Sperm Of Sathanas

MALHKEBRE (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Satanic Resistance sorti ce lundi via Lamech Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "The Cavalry" disponible uniquement via le magazine Decibel. Il s'écoute ici :

DIAMOND HEAD (Hard Rock) va sortir son nouvel album The Coffin Train le 24 mai via Silver Lining Music. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...		 Les news du

TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom Metal) et REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) vont sortir dans le courant de l'année un Split intitulé Delivering The Dead via Unspeakable Axe Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

SAINT VITUS (Doom Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 17 mai via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Remains
2. A Prelude to…
3. Bloodshed
4. 12 Years In The Tomb
5. Wormhole
6. Hour Glass
7. City Park
8. Last Breath
9. Useless

Thrasho Jean-Clint
28 Février 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Rigs Mordo citer
Rigs Mordo
28/02/2019 12:30
Le split Revel in Flesh/Temple of Void, ça sent l'achat day one pour moi Sourire

