»

(Lien direct) NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Black Blood Aggression qui sortira le 30 mars via Terror From Hell Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :



1. Armoured Antichrist

2. Serve The Impurity

3. Nocturnal Messiah

4. Putrefaction Rites

5. Crypts Of Depravation

6. Blessed In Hellvomit

7. Goat Eyes Hypnosis

8. Black Mayhemic Torment

9. Chainsaw Sacrament

10. Cold Sperm Of Sathanas



