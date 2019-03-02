|
Les news du 2 Mars 2019
Les news du 2 Mars 2019
|OUR DYING WORLD (Thrash Metal) sortira son premier EP 5-titres Expedition le 18 mars. Tracklist :
1. The Desert Of The Real
2. Post Mortem – Ft. Ray Sanchez
3. The Tyrant
4. Consequence
5. Liberation
6. Culticide
7. Armageddon
|ANOMALISM (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a sorti son premier EP Parasitic Spawn. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Vicious Fiction". Tracklist :
1. Vicious Fiction (3:22)
2. Cryptosphere (3:22)
3. Parasitic Spawn (3:07)
4. Plagues of Cognizance (4:31)
5. The Waiting Room (2:47)
Durée totale : 17:09
|OSHIEGO (Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album The Book Of Wonders le 29 mars via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nomad
2. The Book Of Wonders
3. Incubus
4. He Of The Two Horns
5. Seven Kings
6. He Who Incites Evil
7. The Fifth Voyage
8. The Fever
9. Hag Of The Night
|Groupe australien réunissant des membres de Vile Apparaition et ex-Sewercide, GUTLESS (Death Metal) a sorti en fin d'année dernière sa première démo intitulée Mass Extinction. Celle-ci sera disponible en CD à compter du 23 avril via Chaos Records. En attendant, vous pouvez d'ors et déjà la découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Brutalized Into Submission
02. Evil Incarnate
03. Boiled Alive
04. Cnidocyte
05. Carnivorous Flesh
|Le nouvel album de MAGIC CIRCLE (Heavy Metal / Doom Metal) intitulé Departed Souls sortira le 29 mars sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Nightland" :
01. Departed Souls (Bandcamp)
02. I've Found My Way To Die
03. Valley Of The Lepers
04. A Day Will Dawn Without Nightmares
05. Nightland
06. Gone Again
07. Bird City Blues
08. Hypnotized
|CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power metal) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Hexed qui sortira le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast. "Platitudes And Barren Words" se découvre ci-dessous :
Effectivement Gutless ça bute, bien old-school comme j'aime! Merci pour la découverte !
Ah oui en effet, bien brutal ce Gutless! Maggot Stomp déniche des trucs vraiment sympas, filez écouter l'EP de Malignant, "Purity Through Putrefaction", bonne sortie sans aucune originalité mais hyper sincère !
Ohlala le Gutless, la branlée !
