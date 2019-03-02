»

OSHIEGO (Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album The Book Of Wonders le 29 mars via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Nomad

2. The Book Of Wonders

3. Incubus

4. He Of The Two Horns

5. Seven Kings

6. He Who Incites Evil

7. The Fifth Voyage

8. The Fever

9. Hag Of The Night



