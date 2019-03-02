chargement...

Les news du 2 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2019 Our Dying World - Anomalism - Oshiego - FaithXtractor - Gutless - Magic Circle - Children Of Bodom
OUR DYING WORLD (Thrash Metal) sortira son premier EP 5-titres Expedition le 18 mars. Tracklist :

1. The Desert Of The Real
2. Post Mortem – Ft. Ray Sanchez
3. The Tyrant
4. Consequence
5. Liberation
6. Culticide
7. Armageddon



ANOMALISM (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a sorti son premier EP Parasitic Spawn. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Vicious Fiction". Tracklist :

1. Vicious Fiction (3:22)
2. Cryptosphere (3:22)
3. Parasitic Spawn (3:07)
4. Plagues of Cognizance (4:31)
5. The Waiting Room (2:47)

Durée totale : 17:09

OSHIEGO (Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album The Book Of Wonders le 29 mars via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nomad
2. The Book Of Wonders
3. Incubus
4. He Of The Two Horns
5. Seven Kings
6. He Who Incites Evil
7. The Fifth Voyage
8. The Fever
9. Hag Of The Night

FAITHXTRACTOR (Death Metal) s'est séparé de son guitariste Cody Knarr. Les Américains recherchent un remplaçant.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Groupe australien réunissant des membres de Vile Apparaition et ex-Sewercide, GUTLESS (Death Metal) a sorti en fin d'année dernière sa première démo intitulée Mass Extinction. Celle-ci sera disponible en CD à compter du 23 avril via Chaos Records. En attendant, vous pouvez d'ors et déjà la découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Brutalized Into Submission
02. Evil Incarnate
03. Boiled Alive
04. Cnidocyte
05. Carnivorous Flesh

Le nouvel album de MAGIC CIRCLE (Heavy Metal / Doom Metal) intitulé Departed Souls sortira le 29 mars sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Nightland" :

01. Departed Souls (Bandcamp)
02. I've Found My Way To Die
03. Valley Of The Lepers
04. A Day Will Dawn Without Nightmares
05. Nightland
06. Gone Again
07. Bird City Blues
08. Hypnotized

CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power metal) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Hexed qui sortira le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast. "Platitudes And Barren Words" se découvre ci-dessous :

Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
2 Mars 2019

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

DARKFACHOR citer
DARKFACHOR
02/03/2019 13:30
Effectivement Gutless ça bute, bien old-school comme j'aime! Merci pour la découverte !
Sim citer
Sim
02/03/2019 11:17
Ah oui en effet, bien brutal ce Gutless! Maggot Stomp déniche des trucs vraiment sympas, filez écouter l'EP de Malignant, "Purity Through Putrefaction", bonne sortie sans aucune originalité mais hyper sincère !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
02/03/2019 09:32
Ohlala le Gutless, la branlée !

