GOHRGONE (Death Metal) vient d'entrer en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album intitulé In Oculis. Celui-ci traitera de l'épopée de Persée et de la fameuse Gorgone du nom de Medusa. Plus d'informations prochainement ...
DAWN OF DEMISE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into The Depths Of Veracity qui sortira le 19 avril via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Into The Depths Of Veracity
2. In Silence He'll Arise
3. Perversion In The Flesh
4. This Hate Will Consume
5. The Permanent Cessation
6. Collapse
7. Disgusting
8. The Exaltation
9. The Ravishment Of Carrion
10. Enraged
11. A Belated Abortion
12. Mark My Words
