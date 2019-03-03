Les news du 3 Mars 2019
Dawn Of Demise - October Tide - Sarcophagy
|DAWN OF DEMISE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into The Depths Of Veracity qui sortira le 19 avril via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Into The Depths Of Veracity
2. In Silence He'll Arise
3. Perversion In The Flesh
4. This Hate Will Consume
5. The Permanent Cessation
6. Collapse
7. Disgusting
8. The Exaltation
9. The Ravishment Of Carrion
10. Enraged
11. A Belated Abortion
12. Mark My Words
|»
|OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death) sortira son nouvel album In Splendor Below le 17 mai via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. I, The Polluter
02. We Died In October
03. Ögoblick Av Nåd
04. Stars Starve Me
05. Our Famine
06. Guide My Pulse
07. Seconds
08. Envy Of The Moon
|»
|SARCOPHAGY (Death Metal) annonce l'arrivée à la guitare de Tony Tipton (Regurgitation, Horrific Demise, ex-Necrotic Disgorgement) en remplacement de Raymond Carlyle.
