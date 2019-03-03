»

(Lien direct) DAWN OF DEMISE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into The Depths Of Veracity qui sortira le 19 avril via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :



1. Into The Depths Of Veracity

2. In Silence He'll Arise

3. Perversion In The Flesh

4. This Hate Will Consume

5. The Permanent Cessation

6. Collapse

7. Disgusting

8. The Exaltation

9. The Ravishment Of Carrion

10. Enraged

11. A Belated Abortion

12. Mark My Words



