chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
146 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'est pas une option ! (DESERTED FEAR)
 PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'e... (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2019
 Les news du 2 Mars 2019 - N... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Redvced To Ashes Tovr
 Redvced To Ashes Tovr - Ble... (R)
Par MoM		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - The Heretics (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
 AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "... (I)
Par jeff48		   
Les news du 28 Février 2019
 Les news du 28 Février 2019... (N)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Don't Break... (C)
Par Keyser		   
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
 French Black Metal : la col... (D)
Par Lyderic		   
Les news du 25 Février 2019
 Les news du 25 Février 2019... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Organic
 Organic - Carved In Flesh (C)
Par Mitch		   
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
 Absolvtion + Goatslave + Go... (R)
Par dantefever		   

Les news du 3 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 3 Mars 2019 Dawn Of Demise - October Tide - Sarcophagy
»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF DEMISE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into The Depths Of Veracity qui sortira le 19 avril via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Into The Depths Of Veracity
2. In Silence He'll Arise
3. Perversion In The Flesh
4. This Hate Will Consume
5. The Permanent Cessation
6. Collapse
7. Disgusting
8. The Exaltation
9. The Ravishment Of Carrion
10. Enraged
11. A Belated Abortion
12. Mark My Words

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death) sortira son nouvel album In Splendor Below le 17 mai via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. I, The Polluter
02. We Died In October
03. Ögoblick Av Nåd
04. Stars Starve Me
05. Our Famine
06. Guide My Pulse
07. Seconds
08. Envy Of The Moon		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARCOPHAGY (Death Metal) annonce l'arrivée à la guitare de Tony Tipton (Regurgitation, Horrific Demise, ex-Necrotic Disgorgement) en remplacement de Raymond Carlyle.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Mars 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
House Of Atreus
 House Of Atreus
From the Madness of Ixion
2018 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   
Spirit Adrift
 Spirit Adrift
Curse of Conception
2017 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Hexvessel
 Hexvessel
All Tree
2019 - Century Media Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dawn Of Demise
 Dawn Of Demise
2003 - Danemark		   
October Tide
 October Tide
Doom/Death - 1994 - Suède		   
Sarcophagy
 Sarcophagy
Death Metal - 1993 - Etats-Unis		   
Hexvessel
All Tree
Lire la chronique
House Of Atreus
From the Madness of Ixion
Lire la chronique
Spirit Adrift
Curse of Conception
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
The Last Ship
Lire la chronique
PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'est pas une option ! (DESERTED FEAR)
Lire le podcast
Jt Ripper
Gathering Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Redvced To Ashes Tovr
Bleeding Gods + Pestilence
Lire le live report
Scolex
Torn From Beyond (EP)
Lire la chronique
AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
Lire l'interview
Bašmu
Black Sorcery From Within A...
Lire la chronique
Mord
Necrosodomic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Don't Break The Oath
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
The Heretics
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
Lire le podcast
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
Lire le live report
Organic
Carved In Flesh
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 2 - Blitzkrieg d'Amour.
Lire le podcast
Lurk
Fringe
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem
Vampirska Kakofonija (Démo)
Lire la chronique
BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
Lire l'interview
Dragonlord
Dominion
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Melissa
Lire la chronique
Deserted Fear
Drowned By Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sulphurous
Dolorous Death Knell
Lire la chronique
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
Lire le live report
Bosque
Passage
Lire la chronique
Antiquus Scriptum
Ahbra Khadabra
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Down On The Upside
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
A Brief Introduction To Hum...
Lire la chronique
Fange
Punir
Lire la chronique