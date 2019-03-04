chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
153 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Equipoise
 Equipoise - Demiurgus (C)
Par X-Death		   
Organic
 Organic - Carved In Flesh (C)
Par X-Death		   
IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte IV
 IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'est pas une option ! (DESERTED FEAR)
 PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'e... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2019
 Les news du 2 Mars 2019 - N... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Redvced To Ashes Tovr
 Redvced To Ashes Tovr - Ble... (R)
Par MoM		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - The Heretics (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
 AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "... (I)
Par jeff48		   
Les news du 28 Février 2019
 Les news du 28 Février 2019... (N)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Don't Break... (C)
Par Keyser		   
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
 French Black Metal : la col... (D)
Par Lyderic		   
Les news du 25 Février 2019
 Les news du 25 Février 2019... (N)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 4 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 4 Mars 2019 Týr - Sinmara - Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Leprous - DunkelNacht
»
(Lien direct)
TýR (Folk Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Hel qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. "Ragnars Kvæði" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SINMARA (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Hvísl Stjarnanna qui sortira le 8 mars via Ván Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black / Hardcore / Sludge) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son troisième album. Le groupe vient d'annoncer sur Facebook qu'il entrerait en studio début juillet pour une sortie que l'on imagine pour la fin d'année.

REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER a écrit : "The time has come to reveal the secrets that lay hidden behind the veil. We will enter the studio in July to record our next album. It will be the third part of our triptych, and we are very proud to collaborate with Season of Mist for this new chapter. The force of will is unstoppable!" 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux) vient d'entrer en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via InsideOut Music. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUNKELNACHT (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Empires Of Mediocracy sorti ce vendredi via Non Serviam Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
4 Mars 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deathswarm
 Deathswarm
Shadowlands Of Darkness
2019 - Chaos Records		   
Equipoise
 Equipoise
Demiurgus
2019 - The Artisan Era		   
Cromlech
 Cromlech
Eschatological Horrors (Compil.)
2017 - Dark Blasphemies Records		   
IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte IV
 IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte IV
Le 02 Mars 2019 à Denain, France (Théâtre municipal)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
DunkelNacht
 DunkelNacht
Black Metal - 2004 - France		   
Leprous
 Leprous
Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux - 2001 - Norvège		   
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Black / Hardcore / Sludge - 2011 - France		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara
Black Metal - 2013 - Islande		   
Týr
 Týr
Viking Metal - 1998 - Iles Féroé		   
Equipoise
Demiurgus
Lire la chronique
Cromlech
Eschatological Horrors (Com...
Lire la chronique
Deathswarm
Shadowlands Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte IV
Amenra + Au Champ des Morts...
Lire le live report
Hexvessel
All Tree
Lire la chronique
House Of Atreus
From the Madness of Ixion
Lire la chronique
Spirit Adrift
Curse of Conception
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
The Last Ship
Lire la chronique
PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'est pas une option ! (DESERTED FEAR)
Lire le podcast
Jt Ripper
Gathering Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Redvced To Ashes Tovr
Bleeding Gods + Pestilence
Lire le live report
Scolex
Torn From Beyond (EP)
Lire la chronique
AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
Lire l'interview
Bašmu
Black Sorcery From Within A...
Lire la chronique
Mord
Necrosodomic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Don't Break The Oath
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
The Heretics
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
Lire le podcast
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
Lire le live report
Organic
Carved In Flesh
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 2 - Blitzkrieg d'Amour.
Lire le podcast
Lurk
Fringe
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem
Vampirska Kakofonija (Démo)
Lire la chronique
BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
Lire l'interview
Dragonlord
Dominion
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Melissa
Lire la chronique
Deserted Fear
Drowned By Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sulphurous
Dolorous Death Knell
Lire la chronique
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
Lire le live report
Bosque
Passage
Lire la chronique