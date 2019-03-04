REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black / Hardcore / Sludge) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son troisième album. Le groupe vient d'annoncer sur Facebook qu'il entrerait en studio début juillet pour une sortie que l'on imagine pour la fin d'année.
REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER a écrit : "The time has come to reveal the secrets that lay hidden behind the veil. We will enter the studio in July to record our next album. It will be the third part of our triptych, and we are very proud to collaborate with Season of Mist for this new chapter. The force of will is unstoppable!"
LEPROUS (Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux) vient d'entrer en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via InsideOut Music. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
