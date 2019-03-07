Le groupe espagnol ONIRICOUS (Death Metal) vient de signer sur BlackSeed Productions pour la sortie à l'automne prochain d'un EP quatre titres que le groupe se prépare à enregistrer au Moontower Studios.
Le nouvel album d'ENTRAPMENT (Death Metal) qui sera aussi le dernier s'intitule Imminent Violent Death et sortira le 11 mai sur Dawnbreed Records. Un premier est disponible via le site de Decibel Magazine. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Mortality Unleashed
02. Incantation Of The Grotesque
03. Sanctifying Putrescent
04. Malicious Predominance
05. Sacrilegious Congregation
06. Imminent Violent Death
07. Morbid Habitation
08. Process Of Dehumanization
C'est le 7 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions que sortira le premier album de INFERNAL CONJURATION (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Infernale Metallum Mortis et sera disponible en CD et en vinyle. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Necrolatria (A Los Muertos Blasfemos)".
SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death Metal) sortira le 5 avril prochain via Blood Harvest Records un nouveau EP contenant un seul titre de plus de dix-huit minutes. Ce dernier s'intitule "Dwell" et se découvre partiellement via le sample ci-dessous :
Les Américains de WOUNDS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie de leur premier intitulé Light Eater. Ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 19 avril. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Explosion Of Interstellar Terror
02. Light Eater
03. Metamorphosis
04. Fractured
05. An Undead Awakening
Rick Mora a écrit : Wounds is excited to announce our joining the Everlasting Spew family! We’re eager to get things started working with this great label! The response to the EP has been awesome and very motivating. We have a ton of new material that we are working out and finishing up very soon. Planning to get into the studio for a full length in the not too distant future. Also keep your eyes out for some playthrough videos coming soon!
