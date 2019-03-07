»

(Lien direct) WOUNDS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie de leur premier intitulé Light Eater. Ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 19 avril. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Explosion Of Interstellar Terror

02. Light Eater

03. Metamorphosis

04. Fractured

05. An Undead Awakening



Rick Mora a écrit : Wounds is excited to announce our joining the Everlasting Spew family! We’re eager to get things started working with this great label! The response to the EP has been awesome and very motivating. We have a ton of new material that we are working out and finishing up very soon. Planning to get into the studio for a full length in the not too distant future. Also keep your eyes out for some playthrough videos coming soon!



<a href="http://everlastingspewrecords.bandcamp.com/album/light-eater">Light Eater by Wounds</a>