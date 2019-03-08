chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
123 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 8 Mars 2019
 Les news du 8 Mars 2019 - W... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2019
 Les news du 7 Mars 2019 - C... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Equipoise
 Equipoise - Demiurgus (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Deathswarm
 Deathswarm - Shadowlands Of... (C)
Par BBB		   
Children Of Bodom
 Children Of Bodom - Hexed (C)
Par MoM		   
Gutless
 Gutless - Mass Extinction (EP) (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2019
 Les news du 6 Mars 2019 - A... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Children Of Bodom
 Children Of Bodom - Somethi... (C)
Par uruk		   
Warfuck
 Warfuck - This Was Supposed... (C)
Par niknicht		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2019
 Les news du 5 Mars 2019 - F... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
House Of Atreus
 House Of Atreus - From the ... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 8 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 8 Mars 2019 Watain - Cirrosis - Accursed Spawn - Forged in Black - Martyr - Reflecting The Light - Helevorn - Sönambula - Hath
»
(Lien direct)
WATAIN (Black Metal) a vu son concert d'hier soir à Singapour annulé pour cause de "Satanisme", toutes les explications ici :

https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2467455-20190307-singapour-concert-metal-annule-car-groupe-juge-sataniste		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CIRROSIS (Groove/Death Metal, Mexique) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé The Collector of Truths, le premier depuis 20 ans. Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Daydreamer's Nightmare" vient d'être publiée. Tracklist :

1. Asfixia
2. Nowhere … But Here
3. Kill My Name
4. The Art of Breathing
5. Resistencia
6. A Better Place to Hate
7. The Daydreamer´s Nightmare
8. I'm The Universe

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACCURSED SPAWN (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour "The Virulent Host", morceau-titre de son premier full-length qui sortira le 22 mars chez PRC Music. Tracklist :

1. Bhopal '84 (3:53)
2. Bloodforged (2:48)
3. Interrogated Bludgeonment (6:08)
4. The Virulent Host (4:56)
5. Cesium 137 (6:10)
6. The Ageless Curse (3:32)
7. Shotgun Facelift (4:22)
8. Mass Glossectomy (3:50)
9. Dogmatic Affliction (5:44)

Durée totale : 41:26

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash) vient de sortir son nouvel album Descent of the Serpent sur Fighter Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARTYR (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Pt78 Records pour la sortie d'un live et d'un nouveau disque prévu pour fin 2019/début 2020.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Instrumental Post-Metal/Black Metal) a publié "IV", le second extrait de son premier album qui sortira le 23 mars prochain. Il s'écoute sur Youtube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELEVORN (Doom/Gothic) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Aurora" issu de son dernier opus Aamamata paru en janvier via Solitude Productions / Bad Moon Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SÖNAMBULA (Death/Doom) propose un clip pour le titre "Huesos". Celui-ci figure sur l'album Bicéfalo sorti fin 2018 par Xteem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATH (Blackened Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier full-length Of Rot and Ruin à venir le 12 avril chez Willowtip Records. Il s'agit de "Accursed".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Mars 2019

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

DARKFACHOR citer
DARKFACHOR
08/03/2019 09:59
Très bonne publicité pour Watain du coup...
Sakrifiss citer
Sakrifiss
08/03/2019 09:43
J'utilise mon droit à une blague naze annuelle pour :
"C'est plus WATAIN, c'est VA T'EN".

Voilà, j'en ressors une en 2020...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Arkona
 Arkona
Khram
2018 - Napalm Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Watain
 Watain
Black Metal - 1998 - Suède		   
Arkona
Khram
Lire la chronique
Soreption
Monument Of The End
Lire la chronique
Children Of Bodom
Hexed
Lire la chronique
Gutless
Mass Extinction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Sznur
Lire la chronique
Ataraxie
Résignés
Lire la chronique
Equipoise
Demiurgus
Lire la chronique
Cromlech
Eschatological Horrors (Com...
Lire la chronique
Deathswarm
Shadowlands Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
IN THEATRUM DENONIUM - Acte IV
Amenra + Au Champ des Morts...
Lire le live report
Hexvessel
All Tree
Lire la chronique
House Of Atreus
From the Madness of Ixion
Lire la chronique
Spirit Adrift
Curse of Conception
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
The Last Ship
Lire la chronique
PPCM #10 - La DESERTION n'est pas une option ! (DESERTED FEAR)
Lire le podcast
Jt Ripper
Gathering Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Redvced To Ashes Tovr
Bleeding Gods + Pestilence
Lire le live report
Scolex
Torn From Beyond (EP)
Lire la chronique
AFFLICTION GATE pour l'EP "Last Night Wandering "
Lire l'interview
Bašmu
Black Sorcery From Within A...
Lire la chronique
Mord
Necrosodomic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
Don't Break The Oath
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
The Heretics
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : la collection de digis
Lire le podcast
Absolvtion + Goatslave + Goatspell
Lire le live report
Organic
Carved In Flesh
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 2 - Blitzkrieg d'Amour.
Lire le podcast
Lurk
Fringe
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem
Vampirska Kakofonija (Démo)
Lire la chronique
BLURR THROWER pour l'EP "Les Avatars du Vide"
Lire l'interview