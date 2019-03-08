CIRROSIS (Groove/Death Metal, Mexique) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé The Collector of Truths, le premier depuis 20 ans. Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Daydreamer's Nightmare" vient d'être publiée. Tracklist :
1. Asfixia
2. Nowhere … But Here
3. Kill My Name
4. The Art of Breathing
5. Resistencia
6. A Better Place to Hate
7. The Daydreamer´s Nightmare
8. I'm The Universe
