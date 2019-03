»

(Lien direct) CARCARIASS (Techno-death) annonce la fin de l'enregistrement de leur prochain album. Place au mixage, désormais.



Plus d'infos à venir.



"Some news from the Downtone Studio in Switzerland, All guitars, bass, vocals, drums are recorded ! Now the mixing for a few weeks ! Thanks to Drop RMX (Samael, Sybreed) for this hard and excellent work !"