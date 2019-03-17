Les news du 17 Mars 2019
News
Les news du 17 Mars 2019 Soupir Astral
|»
|Deux ans après leur premier album "L'Eternelle Traversée"; SOUPIR ASTRAL (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Dépressif) entame l'écriture de leur second album.
"Even if we are not very present on social networks, the writing of the next album continue
Great changes to come..."
|
