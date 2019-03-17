chargement...

Les news du 17 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 17 Mars 2019 Soupir Astral
»
(Lien direct)
Deux ans après leur premier album "L'Eternelle Traversée"; SOUPIR ASTRAL (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Dépressif) entame l'écriture de leur second album.

"Even if we are not very present on social networks, the writing of the next album continue
Great changes to come..."		 Les news du
Thrasho MoM
17 Mars 2019

