SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) vient d'annoncer le renvoi de son percussionniste Chris Fehn via le communiqué suivant :
Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.
Alors que son biopic intitulé "The Dirt" sortira via Netflix ce vendredi 22 mars, MÖTLEY CRÜE (Hard US) a dévoilé un des quatre morceaux inédits qui figureront sur la bande-originale. "Like A Virgin" (Madonna Cover) s'écoute ci-dessous :
