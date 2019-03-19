»

(Lien direct) SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) vient d'annoncer le renvoi de son percussionniste Chris Fehn via le communiqué suivant :



Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.



Long Live The Knot.