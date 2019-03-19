chargement...

Disburial
 Disburial - Dawn Of Ancient... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Sordide
 Sordide - Hier Déjà Mort (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
 Siege Of The Profane Europe... (R)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2019
 Les news du 15 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par satteliteblu...		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - Come Re... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Black Metal : Foutre à gogo
 Black Metal : Foutre à gogo... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 17 Mars 2019
 Les news du 17 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Dirge
 Dirge - Elysian Magnetic Fi... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Overdrive (Psygnosis)
 Overdrive (Psygnosis) - For... (C)
Par MoM		   
Cirith Ungol
Cirith Ungol - Witch's Gam... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2019
 Les news du 14 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Multivers... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 19 Mars 2019

Les news du 19 Mars 2019 Norrhem - Slipknot - Revocation - Mötley Crüe
NORRHEM (Black Metal Fougueux) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Among The Ruins sorti fin 2018 en autoproduction et sous format digital. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) vient d'annoncer le renvoi de son percussionniste Chris Fehn via le communiqué suivant :

Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.

REVOCATION (Technical Thrash/Death Metal) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Vanitas" tiré du dernier album du groupe sorti en septembre. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

Alors que son biopic intitulé "The Dirt" sortira via Netflix ce vendredi 22 mars, MÖTLEY CRÜE (Hard US) a dévoilé un des quatre morceaux inédits qui figureront sur la bande-originale. "Like A Virgin" (Madonna Cover) s'écoute ci-dessous :

Thrasho Jean-Clint
19 Mars 2019

