»

(Lien direct) CULT OF LUNA (Post Hardcore) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records.



CULT OF LUNA a écrit : "We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with Metal Blade and the creation of our new home: Red Creek, that will handle Cult Of Luna's future productions. This is a dawn to an exciting journey to come."



Outre un passage au Hellfest le 22 juin prochain, le groupe suédois prépare également une petite tournée européenne avec une étape parisienne programmée au Trianon pour le 30 novembre 2019.