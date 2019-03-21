chargement...

Les news du 21 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 21 Mars 2019 Arch Echo - Nocturnus AD - Firespawn - Dawn Of Demise - Enthroned - Darkthrone
»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ECHO (Progressive Fusion) vient d'annoncer son deuxième album. Intitulé "You Won't Believe What Happens Next", il paraîtra le 1er mai. Un extrait s'écoute juste ici :

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNUS AD (Sci-Fi Tech Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Paradox le 24 mai via Profound Lore Records. Le groupe a été formé en 2013 par Mike Browning avec pour mission de reprendre les choses là où Nocturnus les avaient laissés après The Key. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Precession Of The Equinoxes" :

01. Seizing The Throne
02. The Bandar Sign
03. Paleolithic
04. Precession Of The Equinoxes
05. The Antechamber
06. The Return Of The Lost Key
07. Apotheosis
08. Aeon Of The Ancient Ones
09. Number 9

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIRESPAWN (Death Metal) sortira le 7 juin prochain son nouvel album intitulé Abominate, toujours via Century Media. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF DEMISE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Into The Depths Of Veracity qui sortira le 19 avril via Unique Leader Records. Le morceau-titre est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cold Black Suns qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Ophiusa
2. Hosanna Satana
3. Oneiros
4. Vapula Omega
5. Silent Redemption
6. Aghoria
7. Beyond Humane Greed
8. Smoking Mirror
9. Son Of Man

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Old Star qui sortira le 31 mai via Peaceville. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. I Muffle Your Inner Choir
2. The Hardship Of The Scots
3. Old Star
4. Alp Man
5. Duke of Gloat
6. The Key Is Inside The Wall		 Les news du
