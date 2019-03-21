»

(Lien direct) NOCTURNUS AD (Sci-Fi Tech Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Paradox le 24 mai via Profound Lore Records. Le groupe a été formé en 2013 par Mike Browning avec pour mission de reprendre les choses là où Nocturnus les avaient laissés après The Key. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Precession Of The Equinoxes" :



01. Seizing The Throne

02. The Bandar Sign

03. Paleolithic

04. Precession Of The Equinoxes

05. The Antechamber

06. The Return Of The Lost Key

07. Apotheosis

08. Aeon Of The Ancient Ones

09. Number 9



