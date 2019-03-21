NOCTURNUS AD (Sci-Fi Tech Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Paradox le 24 mai via Profound Lore Records. Le groupe a été formé en 2013 par Mike Browning avec pour mission de reprendre les choses là où Nocturnus les avaient laissés après The Key. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Precession Of The Equinoxes" :
01. Seizing The Throne
02. The Bandar Sign
03. Paleolithic
04. Precession Of The Equinoxes
05. The Antechamber
06. The Return Of The Lost Key
07. Apotheosis
08. Aeon Of The Ancient Ones
09. Number 9
