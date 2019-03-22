chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
142 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 21 Mars 2019
 Les news du 21 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2019
 Les news du 22 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
 Siege Of The Profane Europe... (R)
Par lkea		   
Misery Index
 Misery Index - Rituals of P... (C)
Par MoM		   
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
 PPCM #12 - Deux pour le pri... (D)
Par MoM		   
Heaume Mortal
 Heaume Mortal - Solstices (C)
Par AlexP		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Encased In Ic... (C)
Par BBB		   
Disburial
 Disburial - Dawn Of Ancient... (C)
Par BBB		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par uruk		   
Les news du 18 Mars 2019
 Les news du 18 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Sordide
 Sordide - Hier Déjà Mort (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2019
 Les news du 15 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par satteliteblu...		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - Come Re... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Black Metal : Foutre à gogo
 Black Metal : Foutre à gogo... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 17 Mars 2019
 Les news du 17 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 22 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 22 Mars 2019 Teitanblood - Prostitute Disfigurement - Ultra Silvam - Savage Master - Totengott - Demons & Wizards
»
(Lien direct)
TEITANBLOOD (Black / Death Metal) vient d'annoncer via Facebook le titre de son nouvel. The Baneful Choir sortira en fin d'année sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Paru aujourd'hui sur Rising Nemesis Records, le nouvel album de PROSTITUTE DISFIGUREMENT (Brutal Death) s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Fight A Transvestite
02. Happily To The Gallows
03. Force-Fed Dead
04. Kinderfresser
05. The Way Of All Excrement
06. Dead Before She Hits The Ground
07. Penile Tumescence
08. Hell Libertine
09. Every Woman Lives In Fear

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Suédois d'ULTRA SILVAM (Black Metal) baptisé The Spearwound Salvation s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Ce dernier sort aujourd'hui via Shadow Records et Helter Skelter Productions.


01. The Spearwound Salvation
02. Ödesalens Uppenbarelse
03. Birth Of A Mountain
04. Förintelsens Andeväsen
05. Wings Of Burial
06. A Skull Full Of Stars
07. The First Wound

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal) vient de signer sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Le groupe sortira son troisième album intitulé Myth, Magic & Steel cet automne.

Stacey Savage a écrit : "We feel this label is a great fit for our vision as we look onward toward the journey ahead with our third full-length album, Myth, Magic & Steel." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Espagnols de TOTENGOTT (Doom/Black/Thrash) seront de retour le 16 avril avec leur deuxième album intitulé The Abyss via Xtreem Music. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Ceremony II: The Way Of Sin". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Ceremony I: Sic Transit Gloria Mundi
02. Ceremony II: The Way Of Sin
03. The Spell
04. Doppelgänger II: The Abyss

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONS & WIZARDS (Power Metal) vient de signer sur Century Media pour la sortie de son troisième album dont la sortie est prévue pour début 2020.

Hansi Kürsch a écrit : It is a great pleasure and a big honor for me to finally become a full part of the Century Media family. Jon and I both feel that Century Media is the perfect match for our upcoming DEMONS & WIZARDS missions. And there will be plenty of them. Right at the moment we have not only finalized a re-boot of our first two albums, but are also working with full forces on the successor of “Touched by the Crimson King”. Good things are on its way. Expect nothing but the best and do not miss us on the road this summer, unless you want to risk another 20 years of waiting… 		Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Mars 2019

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Høsty citer
Høsty
22/03/2019 13:20
AxGxB a écrit : Ouhouh Teitanblood !

Jubilation partagée !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
22/03/2019 12:57
Ouhouh Teitanblood !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Shabti
 Shabti
Trembling And Shorn
2019 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Prostitute Disfigurement
 Prostitute Disfigurement
Brutal Death - 2001 - Pays-Bas		   
Savage Master
 Savage Master
Heavy Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood
Black / Death Metal - 2003 - Espagne		   
Ultra Silvam
 Ultra Silvam
Black Metal - 2015 - Suède		   
Shabti
Trembling And Shorn
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
...of Serpentine Forces
Lire la chronique
Saqra's Cult
The 9th King
Lire la chronique
Misery Index
Rituals of Power
Lire la chronique
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
Lire le podcast
Frozen Soul
Encased In Ice (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mavorim
Heimkehr (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Thrashback
Sinister Force
Lire la chronique
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
Atavisma + Defeated Sanity ...
Lire le live report
Sordide
Hier Déjà Mort
Lire la chronique
Dirge
Elysian Magnetic Fields
Lire la chronique
The Devil's Blood
Come Reap (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Metal : Foutre à gogo
Lire le podcast
Gruzja
I Iść Dalej
Lire la chronique
Heaume Mortal
Solstices
Lire la chronique
Disburial
Dawn Of Ancient Horrors (EP)
Lire la chronique
A Thousand Lost Civilizations March MMXIX
Lire le dossier
PPCM #11 - Necrophagia ? Mais non, NECROPHAGIST !!
Lire le podcast
Faceless Burial
Multiversal Abattoir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cult Leader
A Patient Man
Lire la chronique
Insane Apollyon
Insane Apollyon (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Faceless Burial
Grotesque Miscreation
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Mot Ein Evig Ruin
Lire la chronique
Truth Corroded
Bloodlands
Lire la chronique
Warfist
Grünberger
Lire la chronique
Dødsfall
Døden skal ikke vente
Lire la chronique
Internal Bleeding
Corrupting Influence
Lire la chronique
Contrarian
Their Worm Never Dies
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Witch's Game (Single)
Lire la chronique
Dead Witches
The Final Exorcism
Lire la chronique