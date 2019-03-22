Paru aujourd'hui sur Rising Nemesis Records, le nouvel album de PROSTITUTE DISFIGUREMENT (Brutal Death) s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Fight A Transvestite
02. Happily To The Gallows
03. Force-Fed Dead
04. Kinderfresser
05. The Way Of All Excrement
06. Dead Before She Hits The Ground
07. Penile Tumescence
08. Hell Libertine
09. Every Woman Lives In Fear
Le premier album des Suédois d'ULTRA SILVAM (Black Metal) baptisé The Spearwound Salvation s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Ce dernier sort aujourd'hui via Shadow Records et Helter Skelter Productions.
01. The Spearwound Salvation
02. Ödesalens Uppenbarelse
03. Birth Of A Mountain
04. Förintelsens Andeväsen
05. Wings Of Burial
06. A Skull Full Of Stars
07. The First Wound
Les Espagnols de TOTENGOTT (Doom/Black/Thrash) seront de retour le 16 avril avec leur deuxième album intitulé The Abyss via Xtreem Music. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Ceremony II: The Way Of Sin". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Ceremony I: Sic Transit Gloria Mundi
02. Ceremony II: The Way Of Sin
03. The Spell
04. Doppelgänger II: The Abyss
DEMONS & WIZARDS (Power Metal) vient de signer sur Century Media pour la sortie de son troisième album dont la sortie est prévue pour début 2020.
Hansi Kürsch a écrit : It is a great pleasure and a big honor for me to finally become a full part of the Century Media family. Jon and I both feel that Century Media is the perfect match for our upcoming DEMONS & WIZARDS missions. And there will be plenty of them. Right at the moment we have not only finalized a re-boot of our first two albums, but are also working with full forces on the successor of “Touched by the Crimson King”. Good things are on its way. Expect nothing but the best and do not miss us on the road this summer, unless you want to risk another 20 years of waiting…
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
22/03/2019 13:20
Jubilation partagée !
22/03/2019 12:57