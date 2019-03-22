Hansi Kürsch a écrit : It is a great pleasure and a big honor for me to finally become a full part of the Century Media family. Jon and I both feel that Century Media is the perfect match for our upcoming DEMONS & WIZARDS missions. And there will be plenty of them. Right at the moment we have not only finalized a re-boot of our first two albums, but are also working with full forces on the successor of “Touched by the Crimson King”. Good things are on its way. Expect nothing but the best and do not miss us on the road this summer, unless you want to risk another 20 years of waiting…