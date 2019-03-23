»

(Lien direct) TOWERING (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son premier album Obscuring Manifestation qui sortira le 31 mai via Dolorem Records. En attendant un extrait l'EP sorti en septembre dernier est toujours disponible à l'écoute :



1. Intro - A Ritual Of Descent

2. The Poison Of Man

3. Growing Seed Of Agony

4. Monuments To Our End

5. The Calling

6. One WIth The Black Earth

7. Becoming All - And Nothing



<a href="http://doloremrecords.bandcamp.com/album/promo-2018-ep">Promo 2018 [EP] by Towering</a>