chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
121 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Shabti
 Shabti - Trembling And Shorn (C)
Par dantefever		   
Misery Index
 Misery Index - Rituals of P... (C)
Par dimegoat		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2019
 Les news du 21 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2019
 Les news du 22 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
 Siege Of The Profane Europe... (R)
Par lkea		   
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
 PPCM #12 - Deux pour le pri... (D)
Par MoM		   
Heaume Mortal
 Heaume Mortal - Solstices (C)
Par AlexP		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Encased In Ic... (C)
Par BBB		   
Disburial
 Disburial - Dawn Of Ancient... (C)
Par BBB		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par uruk		   
Les news du 18 Mars 2019
 Les news du 18 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Sordide
 Sordide - Hier Déjà Mort (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2019
 Les news du 15 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par satteliteblu...		   

Les news du 23 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 23 Mars 2019 Enterfire - Putrefied Corpse - Reflecting The Light - Hypoxia - Homicide Hagridden - Walking Corpse - Nervosa - Tableau Mort - West of Hell - Warfaith - Towering - Grand Magus - Dauþuz - Death Angel
»
(Lien direct)
ENTERFIRE (Power/Thrash) a mis en ligne un teaser pour le clip de "A thousand voices" tiré de son premier album Slave of time paru en octobre dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length Left to Rot via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Intro I
02. Smashed to Pieces
03. Cordon Bleu of her Curvaceous Body
04. Embrace Death in Solitude
05. Bloodbath
06. Sociopathic Monstrosity
07. Intro II
08. Obliteration of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation
09. Procreation of the Rotten Flesh (feat. Per Boder)
10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse
11. Joyful Repeating Movement
12. Godly Beings (Obituary)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'album éponyme de REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal) est maintenant en écoute intégrale sur Youtube. Il est disponible en CD sur le Bandcamp du groupe à partir d'aujourd'hui.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HYPOXIA (Death Metal avec notamment le chanteur Mike Hrubovcak de Monstrosity) sortira son nouveau disque Abhorrent Disease le 26 avril chez Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :

1. Dark Desires
2. Condemned To The Abyss
3. Unhallowed Unforeseen
4. Possessed
5. Enslaving Cage
6. The Awakening
7. Despise
8. Perverse Instinct
9. Withered
10. Failures Of The Festering Flesh

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOMICIDE HAGRIDDEN (Thrash Metal) a recruté un nouveau guitariste en la personne de Chris Perosino.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WALKING CORPSE (Death/Grind) vient de signer chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 19 avril de son premier longue-durée éponyme.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nouveau clip pour NERVOSA (Thrash Metal) avec "Raise Your Fist" tiré du dernier opus des Brésiliennes, Downfall of Mankind.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TABLEAU MORT (Black Metal) a publié une "lyric video" pour leur nouveau single "Fall of Man" qui figurera sur le premier full-length des Londoniens.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WEST OF HELL (Heavy/Power/Thrash) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chrome Eternal" extrait de son nouvel album Blood of the Infidel qui sort le 1er avril.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARFAITH (Thrash Metal, Lorraine) sortira son nouvel EP Pint of Pils en auto-production le 30 mars.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOWERING (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son premier album Obscuring Manifestation qui sortira le 31 mai via Dolorem Records. En attendant un extrait l'EP sorti en septembre dernier est toujours disponible à l'écoute :

1. Intro - A Ritual Of Descent
2. The Poison Of Man
3. Growing Seed Of Agony
4. Monuments To Our End
5. The Calling
6. One WIth The Black Earth
7. Becoming All - And Nothing

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND MAGUS (Heavy/Doom) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Wolf God qui sortira le 19 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Brother Of The Storm" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAUÞUZ (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Monvmentvm qui sortira le 13 avril via Naturmacht Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH ANGEL (Heavy thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Humanicide qui sortira le 31 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Humanicide
2. Divine Defector
3. Aggressor
4. I Came For Blood
5. Immortal Behated
6. Alive And Screaming
7. The Pack
8. Ghost Of Me
9. Revelation Song
10. Of Rats And Men
11. The Day I Walked Away (Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
23 Mars 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Extirpation
 Extirpation
A Damnation’s Stairway To The Altar Of Failure
2019 - Triumph Ov Death		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz
Black Metal - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Death Angel
 Death Angel
Heavy thrash - 1982 - Etats-Unis		   
Grand Magus
 Grand Magus
1999 - Suède		   
Nervosa
 Nervosa
Thrash metal - 2010 - Brésil		   
Putrefied Corpse
 Putrefied Corpse
2013 - Pays-Bas		   
Towering
 Towering
France		   
Extirpation
A Damnation’s Stairway To T...
Lire la chronique
Shabti
Trembling And Shorn
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
...of Serpentine Forces
Lire la chronique
Saqra's Cult
The 9th King
Lire la chronique
Misery Index
Rituals of Power
Lire la chronique
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
Lire le podcast
Frozen Soul
Encased In Ice (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mavorim
Heimkehr (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Thrashback
Sinister Force
Lire la chronique
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
Atavisma + Defeated Sanity ...
Lire le live report
Sordide
Hier Déjà Mort
Lire la chronique
Dirge
Elysian Magnetic Fields
Lire la chronique
The Devil's Blood
Come Reap (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Metal : Foutre à gogo
Lire le podcast
Gruzja
I Iść Dalej
Lire la chronique
Heaume Mortal
Solstices
Lire la chronique
Disburial
Dawn Of Ancient Horrors (EP)
Lire la chronique
A Thousand Lost Civilizations March MMXIX
Lire le dossier
PPCM #11 - Necrophagia ? Mais non, NECROPHAGIST !!
Lire le podcast
Faceless Burial
Multiversal Abattoir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cult Leader
A Patient Man
Lire la chronique
Insane Apollyon
Insane Apollyon (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Faceless Burial
Grotesque Miscreation
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Mot Ein Evig Ruin
Lire la chronique
Truth Corroded
Bloodlands
Lire la chronique
Warfist
Grünberger
Lire la chronique
Dødsfall
Døden skal ikke vente
Lire la chronique
Internal Bleeding
Corrupting Influence
Lire la chronique
Contrarian
Their Worm Never Dies
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Witch's Game (Single)
Lire la chronique