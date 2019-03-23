Les news du 23 Mars 2019 Enterfire - Putrefied Corpse - Reflecting The Light - Hypoxia - Homicide Hagridden - Walking Corpse - Nervosa - Tableau Mort - West of Hell - Warfaith - Towering - Grand Magus - Dauþuz - Death Angel
PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length Left to Rot via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Intro I
02. Smashed to Pieces
03. Cordon Bleu of her Curvaceous Body
04. Embrace Death in Solitude
05. Bloodbath
06. Sociopathic Monstrosity
07. Intro II
08. Obliteration of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation
09. Procreation of the Rotten Flesh (feat. Per Boder)
10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse
11. Joyful Repeating Movement
12. Godly Beings (Obituary)
TOWERING (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son premier album Obscuring Manifestation qui sortira le 31 mai via Dolorem Records. En attendant un extrait l'EP sorti en septembre dernier est toujours disponible à l'écoute :
1. Intro - A Ritual Of Descent
2. The Poison Of Man
3. Growing Seed Of Agony
4. Monuments To Our End
5. The Calling
6. One WIth The Black Earth
7. Becoming All - And Nothing
DEATH ANGEL (Heavy thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Humanicide qui sortira le 31 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Humanicide
2. Divine Defector
3. Aggressor
4. I Came For Blood
5. Immortal Behated
6. Alive And Screaming
7. The Pack
8. Ghost Of Me
9. Revelation Song
10. Of Rats And Men
11. The Day I Walked Away (Bonus Track)
