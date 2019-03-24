»

CANDLE (Heavy Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Keeper's Curse via Fighter Records. Écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. The Secret

3. Light at the End

4. Frozen With Fear

5. Betrayal

6. Dancing Lights

7. Embraced By Darkness

8. No Peace For My Soul

9. Vengeance



