ATARAXIE (Extreme Doom / Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Coronation of the Leeches" tiré de son nouveau disque Résignés sorti récemment chez Deadlight (CD, Europe), Weird Truth (CD, monde) et Xenokorp (vinyle, k7 & numérique).
Les vétérans de DEATH COURIER (Death Metal, Grèce) ont dévoilé la pochette de leur nouvel album Necrotic Verses. Sortie prochaine chez Transcending Obscurity Records. En attendant, un extrait est en écoute sur le sampler du label indien ici.
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Fallen Cathedrals chez Extreme Metal Music/Rockshots Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Parity Lost (7:37)
2. Profound Darkness (5:22)
3. Retaliation-Regret (4:45)
4. The Vanishing (4:36)
5. Atavism (3:55)
6. Cages (5:07)
7. Final Ascent (4:54)
8. Face of The Enmity (7:12)
9. Primal (bonus track on CD only) (4:33)
TRYGLAV (Black Metal, Croatie) a mis en ligne le titre "Night of Whispering Souls" extrait de son premier full-length du même nom à venir le 31 mai via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. Tracklist :
1. Under My Skin
2. Night of Whispering Souls
3. Deadline
4. Evil Dead
5. Creature of The Night
6. Werewolf
7. Beyond The Limit
