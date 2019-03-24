chargement...

PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
Par MoM		   
Extirpation
Par Funky Globe		   
Shabti
Par dantefever		   
Misery Index
Par dimegoat		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2019
Par Ander		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2019
Par Høsty		   
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
Par lkea		   
Heaume Mortal
Par AlexP		   
Frozen Soul
Par BBB		   
Disburial
Par BBB		   
Mercyful Fate
Par uruk		   
Les news du 18 Mars 2019
Par Sulphur		   
Sordide
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 24 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2019 Månegarm - Dauþuz - Ataraxie - Frosthelm - Candle - Death Courier - Ered - Heavy Load - Ashen Horde - Accursed Spawn - Tryglav - Inculter
MÅNEGARM (Viking / Folk / Heavy) sortira son nouvel album Fornaldarsagor le 26 avril chez Napalm Records.

Tracklist et première lyric vidéo ci-dessous:

1. Sveablotet
2. Hervors arv
3. Slaget vid Bråvalla
4. Ett sista farväl
5. Spjutbädden
6. Tvenne drömmar
7. Krakes sista strid
8. Dödskvädet


DAUÞUZ (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Monvmentvm le 12 avril sur Naturmacht Productions.

ATARAXIE (Extreme Doom / Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Coronation of the Leeches" tiré de son nouveau disque Résignés sorti récemment chez Deadlight (CD, Europe), Weird Truth (CD, monde) et Xenokorp (vinyle, k7 & numérique).

FROSTHELM (Black/Thrash) vient de publier son nouvel opus Pyrrhic sur Revenger Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

CANDLE (Heavy Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Keeper's Curse via Fighter Records. Écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Secret
3. Light at the End
4. Frozen With Fear
5. Betrayal
6. Dancing Lights
7. Embraced By Darkness
8. No Peace For My Soul
9. Vengeance

HEAVY LOAD (Heavy Metal) va rééditer son opus Death or Glory (1982) via No Remorse Records le 17 mai. Les pré-commandes sont ouvertes sur ce lien.

ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Fallen Cathedrals chez Extreme Metal Music/Rockshots Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Parity Lost (7:37)
2. Profound Darkness (5:22)
3. Retaliation-Regret (4:45)
4. The Vanishing (4:36)
5. Atavism (3:55)
6. Cages (5:07)
7. Final Ascent (4:54)
8. Face of The Enmity (7:12)
9. Primal (bonus track on CD only) (4:33)

Durée totale : 48:05

ACCURSED SPAWN (Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Virulent Host chez PRC Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

TRYGLAV (Black Metal, Croatie) a mis en ligne le titre "Night of Whispering Souls" extrait de son premier full-length du même nom à venir le 31 mai via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Under My Skin
2. Night of Whispering Souls
3. Deadline
4. Evil Dead
5. Creature of The Night
6. Werewolf
7. Beyond The Limit

INCULTER (Black / Thrash) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Fatal Visions qui sortira le 12 avril via Edged Circle Productions. "Through Relic Gates" se découvre ci-dessous :

Thrasho Chri$ + Keyser + Jean-Clint
24 Mars 2019

