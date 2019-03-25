»

(Lien direct) GLORYHAMMER (Transformers Heavy Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Legends from Beyond the Galactic Terrorvortex qui sortira le 31 mai via Napalm Records.

Tracklist ci-dessous:



1. Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath

2 The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)

3 Masters of the Galaxy

4 The Land of Unicorns

5 Power of the Laser Dragon Fire

6 Legendary Enchanted Jetpack

7 Gloryhammer

8 Hootsforce

9 Battle for Eternity

10 The Fires of Ancient Cosmic Destiny

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath

III: Return of the Astral Demigod of Unst

IV: The Knife of Evil

V: Transmission