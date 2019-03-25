chargement...

Les news du 25 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 25 Mars 2019 GLORYHAMMER - Fractal Universe - October Tide - Atomic Aggressor
»
(Lien direct)
GLORYHAMMER (Transformers Heavy Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Legends from Beyond the Galactic Terrorvortex qui sortira le 31 mai via Napalm Records.
Tracklist ci-dessous:

1. Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath
2 The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)
3 Masters of the Galaxy
4 The Land of Unicorns
5 Power of the Laser Dragon Fire
6 Legendary Enchanted Jetpack
7 Gloryhammer
8 Hootsforce
9 Battle for Eternity
10 The Fires of Ancient Cosmic Destiny
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath
III: Return of the Astral Demigod of Unst
IV: The Knife of Evil
V: Transmission

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. "Masterpiece's Parallelism" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Splendor Below qui sortira le 17 mai via Agonia Records. "I, The Polluter" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Invoking The Primal Chaos le mois prochain sur Melipulli Records. Un trailer est disponible sur ce lien.
Thrasho Chri$ + Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Mars 2019

