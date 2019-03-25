GLORYHAMMER (Transformers Heavy Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Legends from Beyond the Galactic Terrorvortex qui sortira le 31 mai via Napalm Records.
Tracklist ci-dessous:
1. Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath
2 The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)
3 Masters of the Galaxy
4 The Land of Unicorns
5 Power of the Laser Dragon Fire
6 Legendary Enchanted Jetpack
7 Gloryhammer
8 Hootsforce
9 Battle for Eternity
10 The Fires of Ancient Cosmic Destiny
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath
III: Return of the Astral Demigod of Unst
IV: The Knife of Evil
V: Transmission
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Rhizomes Of Insanity qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. "Masterpiece's Parallelism" se découvre ci-dessous :
Par uruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM
Par Funky Globe
Par dantefever
Par dimegoat
Par Ander
Par Høsty
Par lkea
Par AlexP
Par BBB
Par BBB
Par uruk
Par Sulphur
Par gulo gulo