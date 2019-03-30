chargement...

Les news du 30 Mars 2019
 Les news du 30 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Wolf To Man (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Ethereal Sin
 Ethereal Sin - Kakuriyo (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Charnel Altar
 Charnel Altar - Charnel Alt... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Children Of Bodom
 Children Of Bodom - Hate Cr... (C)
Par Klonoa		   
Moonsorrow
 Moonsorrow - Voimasta Ja Ku... (C)
Par uruk		   
Internal Bleeding
 Internal Bleeding - Corrupt... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2019
 Les news du 26 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Van Halen
 Van Halen - Van Halen (C)
Par uruk		   
Diabolical + Krisiun + Septicflesh
 Diabolical + Krisiun + Sept... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
 PPCM #12 - Deux pour le pri... (D)
Par MoM		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - A Damnation’s... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Shabti
 Shabti - Trembling And Shorn (C)
Par dantefever		   
Misery Index
 Misery Index - Rituals of P... (C)
Par dimegoat		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2019
 Les news du 21 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2019
 Les news du 22 Mars 2019 - ... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Siege Of The Profane Europe Tour 2019
 Siege Of The Profane Europe... (R)
Les news du 30 Mars 2019

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2019 Odious Mortem
ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal death technique) l'a annoncé sur son Facebook : leur troisième album est entièrement enregistré et etre en phase de mix et de mastering. Le line-up restera le même qu'à l'époque de Cryptic Implosion.

Anthony has finished tracking the vocals for the new album! All tracks are complete, now mixing and mastering then the album will be released later this year on Willowtip Records! Same line-up as Cryptic Implosion. More details coming soon...
Thrasho MoM
30 Mars 2019

4 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser
Keyser
30/03/2019 12:20
sijj a écrit : 3ème album...

Exact, j'ai corrigé. Tu peux engueuler MoM qui a posté la news Moqueur
AxGxB
AxGxB
30/03/2019 09:16
Ander a écrit : Certainement ma plus grosse attente de cette année, ça va être chaud pour faire mieux que Cryptic!


Ouais, j'ai bien hâte également.
Ander
Ander
30/03/2019 08:45
Certainement ma plus grosse attente de cette année, ça va être chaud pour faire mieux que Cryptic!
sijj
sijj
30/03/2019 08:29
3ème album...

