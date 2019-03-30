ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal death technique) l'a annoncé sur son Facebook : leur troisième album est entièrement enregistré et etre en phase de mix et de mastering. Le line-up restera le même qu'à l'époque de Cryptic Implosion.
4 COMMENTAIRE(S)
30/03/2019 12:20
Exact, j'ai corrigé. Tu peux engueuler MoM qui a posté la news
30/03/2019 09:16
Ouais, j'ai bien hâte également.
30/03/2019 08:45
30/03/2019 08:29