Les news du 30 Mars 2019 News Les news du 30 Mars 2019 Odious Mortem » (Lien direct) ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal death technique) l'a annoncé sur son Facebook : leur troisième album est entièrement enregistré et etre en phase de mix et de mastering. Le line-up restera le même qu'à l'époque de Cryptic Implosion.



Anthony has finished tracking the vocals for the new album! All tracks are complete, now mixing and mastering then the album will be released later this year on Willowtip Records! Same line-up as Cryptic Implosion. More details coming soon...

Brutal death technique - 1998 - Etats-Unis