»

(Lien direct) LIONS METAL FEST, avec pour rappel la présence de VADER (Death Metal), ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal), ARKONA (Folk Metal), LONEWOLF (Power Metal), VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/Groove), BUY JUPITER (Modern Metal), MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore), BENIGHTED (Brutal Death), et celle exceptionnelle de DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique) qui se reformera pour l'occasion et jouera un concert unique. Le festival se déroulera le samedi 1er juin à Montagny (69), et des billets sont encore disponibles !