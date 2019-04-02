|
|Ad Patres
Death Brutal - 2008 - France
|Arkona
Folk Black Metal - 2002 - Russie
|Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France
|Cirith Gorgor
Black Brutal Mélodico-Orthodoxe - 1996 - Pays-Bas
|Destinity
Thrash / Death Mélodique - 1996 - France
|Iron Reagan
2011 - Etats-Unis
|Lonewolf
Power Metal - 1992 - France
|Monolyth
Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore - 2006 - France
|Putrefied Corpse
2013 - Pays-Bas
|Sacred Reich
Thrash-Metal - 1985 - Etats-Unis
|Thanatos
1984 - Pays-Bas
|Ultra-Violence
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Italie
|Vader
Death - 1983 - Pologne
|Voice Of Ruin
Thrash/groove metal moderne - 2008 - Suisse
