Dikasterion
 Dikasterion - Demo MMXVIII ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spécial 20 ans de Thrashocore : Interview de Chris le fondateur !
 Spécial 20 ans de Thrashoco... (D)
Par FullSail		   
Winterfylleth
 Winterfylleth - The Hallowi... (C)
Par dantefever		   
PPCM #13 - Conçu d'anneaux et de prétentions (RINGS OF SATURN)
 PPCM #13 - Conçu d'anneaux ... (D)
Par MoM		   
PPCM #12 - Deux pour le prix d'un ? EQUIPOISE et CONTRARIAN !
 PPCM #12 - Deux pour le pri... (D)
Par MoM		   
Tentation / Iron Slaught
 Tentation / Iron Slaught - ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   

Les news du 2 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2019
Dans moins deux moins c'est le LIONS METAL FEST, avec pour rappel la présence de VADER (Death Metal), ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal), ARKONA (Folk Metal), LONEWOLF (Power Metal), VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/Groove), BUY JUPITER (Modern Metal), MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore), BENIGHTED (Brutal Death), et celle exceptionnelle de DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique) qui se reformera pour l'occasion et jouera un concert unique. Le festival se déroulera le samedi 1er juin à Montagny (69), et des billets sont encore disponibles !

PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album Left To Rot qui est sorti le 19 mars dernier via Xtreem Music. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

THANATOS (Death Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de sa compilation Thanatology: Terror From The Vault qui sortira le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Pour rappel elle-ci regroupera l'ensemble des démos publiée par le groupe entre 1984 et 1991, ainsi que deux anciens morceaux réenregistrés pour l'occasion.

 Les news du

CIRITH GORGOR (Black Brutal Mélodico-Orthodoxe) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Sovereign qui sortira le 5 avril via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

AD PATRES (Death Brutal) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Led by Flesh" tiré de l'album A Brief Introduction to Human Experiments sorti en février via Xenokorp. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

SACRED REICH (Thrash-Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son Split 7" avec IRON REAGAN (Crossover/Hardcore Punk) qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade. "Don't Do It Donnie" se d'écouvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Par Thrasho Jean-Clint
2 Avril 2019

