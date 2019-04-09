BEHEADED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Only Death Can Save You. Il s'agit du titre "A Greater Terror" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie le 14 juin sur Agonia Records.
01. The Charlatan's Enunciation
02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks
03. A Greater Terror
04. Unholy Man
05. Embrace Your Messiah
06. The Papist Devil
07. Gallows Walk
08. Only Death Can Save You
09. From The Fire Where It All Began
DRUDKH (Black metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de sa compilation intitulée Кілька рядків архаїчною українською (A Few Lines In Archaic Ukrainian) sortie vendredi dernier via Season Of Mist. pour rappel elle-ci réunit les différents Split réalisés par le groupe entre 2015 et 2017. Elle se découvre ci-dessous :
ÆVANGELIST (Atmospheric Black / Death Metal) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Revelation of the Devouring Void / Ceremony of the Avenging Curse qui est sorti ce week-end en autoproduction. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
Par ERZEWYN
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par MoM
Par ERZEWYN
Par Jean-Clint
Par andreas_hansen
Par andreas_hansen
Par dantefever
Par tatur
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par X-Death
Par uruk