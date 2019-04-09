chargement...

A VAN RECORDS EVENING
 A VAN RECORDS EVENING - Cha... (R)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Nusquama
 Nusquama - Horizons Ontheemt (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Little Dead Bertha
 Little Dead Bertha - Age of... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Allegaeon
 Allegaeon - Apoptosis (C)
Par MoM		   
Majestic Mass
 Majestic Mass - Savage Empi... (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
BM Grec... Mais fais pas chier avec ROTTING CHRIST !!!
 BM Grec... Mais fais pas ch... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - The Valley (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2019
 Les news du 6 Avril 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Devouror
 Devouror - Slay for Satan (EP) (C)
Par dantefever		   
Spécial 20 ans de Thrashocore : Interview de Chris le fondateur !
 Spécial 20 ans de Thrashoco... (D)
Par tatur		   
Cirith Gorgor
 Cirith Gorgor - Sovereign (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Forgotten Tomb
 Forgotten Tomb - We Owe You... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Befouled
 Befouled - Refuse To Rot (C)
Par X-Death		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par uruk		   

Les news du 9 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 9 Avril 2019 Beheaded - Drudkh - Klone - Carnal Tomb - Inanimate Existence - Ævangelist - Memoriam
»
(Lien direct)
BEHEADED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Only Death Can Save You. Il s'agit du titre "A Greater Terror" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie le 14 juin sur Agonia Records.

01. The Charlatan's Enunciation
02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks
03. A Greater Terror
04. Unholy Man
05. Embrace Your Messiah
06. The Papist Devil
07. Gallows Walk
08. Only Death Can Save You
09. From The Fire Where It All Began

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRUDKH (Black metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de sa compilation intitulée Кілька рядків архаїчною українською (A Few Lines In Archaic Ukrainian) sortie vendredi dernier via Season Of Mist. pour rappel elle-ci réunit les différents Split réalisés par le groupe entre 2015 et 2017. Elle se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KLONE (Metal Progressif) sortira son nouvel album Le Grand Voyage le 20 septembre via Kscope Records. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARNAL TOMB (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Abhorrent Veneration qui sortira prochainement via Testimony Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. Putrid Fumes
2. Abhorrent Veneration
3. Cryptic Nebula
4. Amid The Graves
5. Dissonant Incubation
6. Feeding Mold
7. Sepulchral Descent		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INANIMATE EXISTENCE (Death technique) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Clockwork qui sortira le 10 mai via The Artisan Era. "Ocean" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ÆVANGELIST (Atmospheric Black / Death Metal) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Revelation of the Devouring Void / Ceremony of the Avenging Curse qui est sorti ce week-end en autoproduction. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMORIAM (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Requiem For Mankind le 21 juin via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting et un extrait seront bientôt mis en ligne ...		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
9 Avril 2019

