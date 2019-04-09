»

(Lien direct) BEHEADED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Only Death Can Save You. Il s'agit du titre "A Greater Terror" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie le 14 juin sur Agonia Records.



01. The Charlatan's Enunciation

02. Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks

03. A Greater Terror

04. Unholy Man

05. Embrace Your Messiah

06. The Papist Devil

07. Gallows Walk

08. Only Death Can Save You

09. From The Fire Where It All Began



