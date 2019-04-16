chargement...

Les news du 16 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2019 Nihill - Dodecahedron - Posthum - Enthroned - October Tide
»
(Lien direct)
Triste nouvelle avec la disparition de Michiel Eikenaar, chanteur au sein de NIHILL (Black Metal Occulte) et DODECAHEDRON (Black metal / Prog'). Celui-ci est décédé vendredi d'un cancer à l'âge de 42 ans. Le communiqué par les membres de NIHILL se lit ci-dessous :

"It is with devastating sadness that I share the death of my brother on the left hand path, our singer and black metal icon Michiel Eikenaar.

"Loved and respected by his peers and the international #blackmetal community. A commanding frontman and fantastic lyricist, a great visual artist, but above all, a big friendly loveable guy. Death comes for all of us. It comes for the strongest, the brightest and the most loved, and Michiel was all of those things and much more.

He leaves two small, beautiful children, a sweet and lovely wife, a close family that supported him through these difficult times and an international inner circle of friends and admirers that will miss him every hour of every day.

We were working on a fifth album, to be called 'Seven Trumpets Of Doom'. Those recordings will join him in the great beyond. #THE_KVLT_OF_NIHILL // NIHILL will cease to exist today, right now. I will continue as ULVEBLOD. Jelle will continue with Terzij de Horde. Our live aids Michel & Jasper will continue as/with DODECAHEDRON." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSTHUM (Black à tendance post-black) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Like Wildfire sorti ce vendredi via Indie Recordings. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Cold Black Suns qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. "Hosanna Satana" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album In Splendor Below qui sortira le 17 mai via Agonia Records. "Our Famine" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
16 Avril 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Dodecahedron
 Dodecahedron
Black metal / Prog' - 2011 - Pays-Bas		   
Enthroned
 Enthroned
Black Metal - 1993 - Belgique		   
Nihill
 Nihill
Black Metal Occulte - 2005 † 2019 - Pays-Bas		   
October Tide
 October Tide
Doom/Death - 1994 - Suède		   
Posthum
 Posthum
Black à tendance post-black - 2004 - Norvège		   
