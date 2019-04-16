»

(Lien direct) NIHILL (Black Metal Occulte) et DODECAHEDRON (Black metal / Prog'). Celui-ci est décédé vendredi d'un cancer à l'âge de 42 ans. Le communiqué par les membres de NIHILL se lit ci-dessous :



"It is with devastating sadness that I share the death of my brother on the left hand path, our singer and black metal icon Michiel Eikenaar.



"Loved and respected by his peers and the international #blackmetal community. A commanding frontman and fantastic lyricist, a great visual artist, but above all, a big friendly loveable guy. Death comes for all of us. It comes for the strongest, the brightest and the most loved, and Michiel was all of those things and much more.



He leaves two small, beautiful children, a sweet and lovely wife, a close family that supported him through these difficult times and an international inner circle of friends and admirers that will miss him every hour of every day.



We were working on a fifth album, to be called 'Seven Trumpets Of Doom'. Those recordings will join him in the great beyond. #THE_KVLT_OF_NIHILL // NIHILL will cease to exist today, right now. I will continue as ULVEBLOD. Jelle will continue with Terzij de Horde. Our live aids Michel & Jasper will continue as/with DODECAHEDRON."