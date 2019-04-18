»

(Lien direct) MEMORIAM (Death Metal) intitulé Requiem For Mankind. Sortie prévue le 21 juin sur Nuclear Blast Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Shell Shock

02. Undefeated

03. Never The Victim

04. Austerity Kills

05. In The Midst Of Desolation

06. Refuse To Be Led

07. The Veteran

08. Requiem For Mankind

09. Fixed Bayonets

10. Interment



