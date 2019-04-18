chargement...

Totenmesse
 Totenmesse - To (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Drastus
 Drastus - La Croix de Sang (C)
Par MoM		   
Night Crowned
 Night Crowned - Humanity Wi... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Syna... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2019
 Les news du 17 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Iron Savior
 Iron Savior - Kill or Get K... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Time & Space (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Irreversible Mechanism
 Irreversible Mechanism - Im... (C)
Par donvar		   

Les news du 18 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2019 Memoriam - Gloson - Amon Amarth
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Shell Shock", premier extrait du troisième album des Anglais de MEMORIAM (Death Metal) intitulé Requiem For Mankind. Sortie prévue le 21 juin sur Nuclear Blast Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Shell Shock
02. Undefeated
03. Never The Victim
04. Austerity Kills
05. In The Midst Of Desolation
06. Refuse To Be Led
07. The Veteran
08. Requiem For Mankind
09. Fixed Bayonets
10. Interment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GLOSON (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Mara sorti le 5 avril via Black Lion Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Death Mélodique) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Berserker qui sortira le 3 mai via Metal Blade. "Crack the Sky" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du
18 Avril 2019
18 Avril 2019

