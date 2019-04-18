Les news du 18 Avril 2019
News
Les news du 18 Avril 2019 Memoriam - Gloson - Amon Amarth
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous "Shell Shock", premier extrait du troisième album des Anglais de MEMORIAM (Death Metal) intitulé Requiem For Mankind. Sortie prévue le 21 juin sur Nuclear Blast Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Shell Shock
02. Undefeated
03. Never The Victim
04. Austerity Kills
05. In The Midst Of Desolation
06. Refuse To Be Led
07. The Veteran
08. Requiem For Mankind
09. Fixed Bayonets
10. Interment
|
|»
|GLOSON (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Mara sorti le 5 avril via Black Lion Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Death Mélodique) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Berserker qui sortira le 3 mai via Metal Blade. "Crack the Sky" s'écoute ici :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sulphur
Par MoM
Par Mitch
Par Hallu
Par Sakrifiss
Par andreas_hansen
Par tasserholf
Par donvar