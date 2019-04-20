chargement...

Les news du 20 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2019 Entombed - Sabaton - Varg - Istapp - Father Befouled - Pillars - Slaughterday
»
(Lien direct)
ENTOMBED (Death Suédois) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album live intitulé Live Clandestine qui sortira le 17 mai via Sound Pollution. "Stranger Aeons" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SABATON (Power Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Great War prévu pour le 17 juillet via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. The Future Of Warfare
2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom
3. 82nd All The Way
4. The Attack Of The Dead Men
5. Devil Dogs
6. The Red Baron
7. Great War
8. A Ghost In The Trenches
9. Fields Of Verdun
10. The End Of The War To End All Wars
11. In Flanders Fields		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VARG (Varg Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wolfszeit II qui sortira le 7 juin via Napalm Records, et qui fera suite au premier volume sorti en 2007. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Windzeit
2. Wolfszeit
3. Asatru
4. Skål
5. Donareiche
6. Schlachtgebet
7. Heldentod
8. Blutdienst
9. Das Alte Feuer
10. Weltenbrand

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISTAPP (Black Metal mélodique) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Insidious Star qui sortira le 26 avril via Trollzorn. "Muspelheim" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Holy Rotten Blood qui sortira le 17 mai via Dark Descent Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Deracination Of Holiness
2. Putridarium
3. Holy Rotten Blood
4. Christ's Iniquity
5. Descendant Misery
6. Subservient Nescience

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PILLARS (Doom Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Clément Flandrois qui souhaite se consacrer à de nouveaux projets. Le nom de son remplaçant n'a pas été encore communiqué ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Old-School) a dévoilé une version live du morceau-titre de son dernier EP, enregistrée au Soundlodge Studio, le 11 avril dernier. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
20 Avril 2019

