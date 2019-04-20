SABATON (Power Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Great War prévu pour le 17 juillet via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. The Future Of Warfare
2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom
3. 82nd All The Way
4. The Attack Of The Dead Men
5. Devil Dogs
6. The Red Baron
7. Great War
8. A Ghost In The Trenches
9. Fields Of Verdun
10. The End Of The War To End All Wars
11. In Flanders Fields
VARG (Varg Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wolfszeit II qui sortira le 7 juin via Napalm Records, et qui fera suite au premier volume sorti en 2007. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
