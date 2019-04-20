»

(Lien direct) SABATON (Power Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Great War prévu pour le 17 juillet via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...



1. The Future Of Warfare

2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

3. 82nd All The Way

4. The Attack Of The Dead Men

5. Devil Dogs

6. The Red Baron

7. Great War

8. A Ghost In The Trenches

9. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields