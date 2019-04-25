chargement...

Les news du 25 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 25 Avril 2019 Árstíðir lífsins - Ad Patres - Hate
ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Pagan) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album Saga á tveim tungum I: Vápn ok viðr qui sortira le 26 avril via Ván Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

AD PATRES (Death Brutal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son bassiste Arnaud Pecoste pour raisons personnelles. Son remplaçant sera annoncé prochainement ...		 Les news du

HATE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Auric Gates Of Veles qui sortira le 14 juin via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Seventh Manvantara
2. Triskhelion
3. The Volga's Veins
4. Sovereign Sanctity
5. Path To Arkhen
6. Auric Gates Of Veles
7. Salve Ignis
8. Generation Sulphur
9. In The Shrine Of Veles (Pre-Production)
10. Path To Arkhen (Pre-Production)

Thrasho Jean-Clint
25 Avril 2019

