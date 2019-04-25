»

(Lien direct) HATE (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Auric Gates Of Veles qui sortira le 14 juin via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Seventh Manvantara

2. Triskhelion

3. The Volga's Veins

4. Sovereign Sanctity

5. Path To Arkhen

6. Auric Gates Of Veles

7. Salve Ignis

8. Generation Sulphur

9. In The Shrine Of Veles (Pre-Production)

10. Path To Arkhen (Pre-Production)



