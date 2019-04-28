»

(Lien direct) CATALYST (Death Metal) vient de publier son premier clip vidéo pour le titre "...To Chaos" issu du premier album des Français, The Great Purpose Of The Lords à paraître le 14 juin via Great Dane Records. Tracklist :



1. Omniscient Bodies

2. An Unworthy Covenant

3. The Great Purpose Of The Lords

4. First Light

5. In Mist We Are Born

6. Demophobia

7. Celestial Resurrection

8. From The Last Sunset...

9. ... To Chaos

10. The Empire That Failed

11. The Council

12. For Whom Summons The Dea



