ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque baptisé Conjuring the Obscure. Celui-ci sera divisé en quatre chapitres avec chacun un chanteur, du matériel, une production et un style différents. Le premier sera dans une veine old-school Swedish death metal à la old-Grave, le deuxième plutôt finlandais à la Demigod, le troisième black/death à la Necrophobic et direction la Floride pour le dernier avec du Deicide et Malevolent Creation.
CATALYST (Death Metal) vient de publier son premier clip vidéo pour le titre "...To Chaos" issu du premier album des Français, The Great Purpose Of The Lords à paraître le 14 juin via Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
1. Omniscient Bodies
2. An Unworthy Covenant
3. The Great Purpose Of The Lords
4. First Light
5. In Mist We Are Born
6. Demophobia
7. Celestial Resurrection
8. From The Last Sunset...
9. ... To Chaos
10. The Empire That Failed
11. The Council
12. For Whom Summons The Dea
SAVAGE MESSIAH (Thrash/Power Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Demons qui sortira le 17 mai via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Virtue Signal
2. What Dreams May Come
3. Heretic In The Modern World
4. Parachute
5. Under No Illusions
6. Down And Out
7. The Lights Are Going Out
8. The Bitter Truth
9. Until The Shadows Fall
10. Rise Then Fall
11. Steal The Faith In Me
ELBOW DEEP (Grinding Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Bodily Fluids le 31 mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Professor Bloodfart’s Liquefied Erection
2. I Shat When I Came
3. Drink My Bathwater Or Die
4. Curdled Preteen Breastmilk Smoothie
5. Penis Dry Trap
6. Bodily Fluids
7. Fountain Of Brown
8. Shit In My Mouth and I'll Puke it All Over Your Face
9. Menstrual Kool Aid
10. Afterbirth Slip-N-Slide
11. Japanese Thunder Sauce
12. Piss And Shit On Tits Is Bliss
