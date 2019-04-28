chargement...

Smoulder
 Smoulder - Times of Obscene... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2019
 Les news du 26 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Remete
 Remete - Into Endless Night (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reverend Bizarre pour l'album &quot;In the Rectory of the Bizarre Reverend&quot;
 Reverend Bizarre pour l'alb... (I)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 24 Avril 2019
 Les news du 24 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Saints Of Los... (C)
Par DR.Jkl		   
Majestic Mass
 Majestic Mass - Savage Empi... (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Les news du 23 Avril 2019
 Les news du 23 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 23 Février 2019
 Les news du 23 Février 2019... (N)
Par Keyser		   
PPCM #14 - Ton Heavy Metal en 3D !
 PPCM #14 - Ton Heavy Metal ... (D)
Par MoM		   
Drastus
 Drastus - La Croix de Sang (C)
Par snort		   
Darkened Nocturn Slaughtercult
 Darkened Nocturn Slaughterc... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Nekrasov
 Nekrasov - Lust of Consciou... (C)
Par northstar		   
Behexen
 Behexen - The Poisonous Path (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 19 Avril 2019
 Les news du 19 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2019
 Les news du 18 Avril 2019 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 28 Avril 2019

News
Les news du 28 Avril 2019 Post Pulse - Abythic - Mystik - Concrete Funeral - Unbounded Terror - Catalyst - Savage Messiah - Diamond Head - Cathartic Demise - Misþyrming - Ghoulunatics - Denial Of God - Totengott - Elbow Deep
»
(Lien direct)
POST PULSE (Death Metal) vient de sortir un nouveau single, "Generation 217".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque baptisé Conjuring the Obscure. Celui-ci sera divisé en quatre chapitres avec chacun un chanteur, du matériel, une production et un style différents. Le premier sera dans une veine old-school Swedish death metal à la old-Grave, le deuxième plutôt finlandais à la Demigod, le troisième black/death à la Necrophobic et direction la Floride pour le dernier avec du Deicide et Malevolent Creation.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIK (Heavy/Speed) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Nightmares qui sortira le 17 mai via I Hate Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Into Oblivion
2. Nightmares
3. Ancient Majesty
4. Gallows Hill
5. Lake Of Necrosis
6. Hellish Force
7. Bleed For The Night
8. Mystik
9. Ritual

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONCRETE FUNERAL (Death/Thrash) sortira son premier longue-durée Ultimum Judicium le 31 mai prochain. Tracklist :

1. Ultimum Judicium (1:37)
2. Speak of The Devil (4:27)
3. Drown (4:44)
4. Holo-Comb (2:55)
5. Code Adam (3:59)
6. Toxic Fuck (3:08)
7. Mattress Stains (4:03)
8. Carnival of Contradictions (4:10)
9. Stabbed To Death (3:00)
Album Length: 32:06

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal) rejoint Xtreem Music pour la sortie à l'automne prochain d'un nouveau full-length, 27 ans après Nest of Affliction.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATALYST (Death Metal) vient de publier son premier clip vidéo pour le titre "...To Chaos" issu du premier album des Français, The Great Purpose Of The Lords à paraître le 14 juin via Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

1. Omniscient Bodies
2. An Unworthy Covenant
3. The Great Purpose Of The Lords
4. First Light
5. In Mist We Are Born
6. Demophobia
7. Celestial Resurrection
8. From The Last Sunset...
9. ... To Chaos
10. The Empire That Failed
11. The Council
12. For Whom Summons The Dea

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MESSIAH (Thrash/Power Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Demons qui sortira le 17 mai via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Virtue Signal
2. What Dreams May Come
3. Heretic In The Modern World
4. Parachute
5. Under No Illusions
6. Down And Out
7. The Lights Are Going Out
8. The Bitter Truth
9. Until The Shadows Fall
10. Rise Then Fall
11. Steal The Faith In Me

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND HEAD (Hard-Rock) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Coffin Train qui sortira le 24 mai via Silver Lining Music. "Death By Design" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal) a sorti son premier EP 3-titres éponyme hier. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MISÞYRMING (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album Algleymi le 24 mai via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GHOULUNATICS (Thrash/Death'n'roll) est de retour avec un nouveau single, "Move Along".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DENIAL OF GOD (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel EP The Shapeless Mass prévu pour le 28 juin via Hells Headbangers Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. The Shapeless Mass
2. The Statues Are Watching
3. Call From The Grave
4. Mama Loi, Papa Loi		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOTENGOTT (Doom/Thrash/Black) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Abyss chez Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Ceremony I: Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (6:06)
2. Ceremony II: The Way of Sin (5:40)
3. The Spell (13:04)
4. Doppelgänger II: The Abyss (22:07)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ELBOW DEEP (Grinding Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Bodily Fluids le 31 mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Professor Bloodfart’s Liquefied Erection
2. I Shat When I Came
3. Drink My Bathwater Or Die
4. Curdled Preteen Breastmilk Smoothie
5. Penis Dry Trap
6. Bodily Fluids
7. Fountain Of Brown
8. Shit In My Mouth and I'll Puke it All Over Your Face
9. Menstrual Kool Aid
10. Afterbirth Slip-N-Slide
11. Japanese Thunder Sauce
12. Piss And Shit On Tits Is Bliss

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
28 Avril 2019

