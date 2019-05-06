»

(Lien direct) BIRDFLESH (Grindcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Extrem Graveyard Tornado qui sortira le 28 juin via Everlasting Spew. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Towards Insanity

2. Are We Great Again?

3. Crazy Train Decapitation

4. Grind Band

5. Home Of The Grave

6. Milkshake Is Nice

7. Another Pig

8. Guacamolestation Of The Tacorpse

9. Crazyful Face

10. Thank You For The Hostility

11. Crazy Nights

12. Botox Buttocks

13. House Guest

14. Accused Of Suicide

15. Back Hole Jaw

16. Amish Girl

17. The Rise Of Stupidity

18. Pub Night

19. Pyromaniacs

20. Bite The Mullet

21. Almost Aggression

22. Garlic Man

23. Mouth For Gore

24. Land Of Forgotten Riffs



