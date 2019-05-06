chargement...

Les news du 6 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 6 Mai 2019 Benediction - Origin - Tomb Mold - Catalyst - Birdflesh
»
(Lien direct)
ORIGIN (Death metal sans intérêt) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son "nouvel" album Abiogenesis - A Coming Into Existence qui est sorti vendredi dernier via Agonia Records. Pour rappel il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux réenregistrés pour l'occasion. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Planetary Clairvoyance qui sortira le 19 juillet via 20 Buck Spin.

1. Beg For Life
2. Planetary Clairvoyance (They Grow Inside Pt 2)
3. Phosphorene Ultimate
4. Infinite Resurrection
5. Accelerative Phenomenae
6. Cerulean Salvation
7. Heat Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATALYST (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Great Purpose Of The Lords qui sortira le 14 juin via Great Dane Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BIRDFLESH (Grindcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Extrem Graveyard Tornado qui sortira le 28 juin via Everlasting Spew. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Towards Insanity
2. Are We Great Again?
3. Crazy Train Decapitation
4. Grind Band
5. Home Of The Grave
6. Milkshake Is Nice
7. Another Pig
8. Guacamolestation Of The Tacorpse
9. Crazyful Face
10. Thank You For The Hostility
11. Crazy Nights
12. Botox Buttocks
13. House Guest
14. Accused Of Suicide
15. Back Hole Jaw
16. Amish Girl
17. The Rise Of Stupidity
18. Pub Night
19. Pyromaniacs
20. Bite The Mullet
21. Almost Aggression
22. Garlic Man
23. Mouth For Gore
24. Land Of Forgotten Riffs

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
6 Mai 2019

