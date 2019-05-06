ORIGIN (Death metal sans intérêt) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son "nouvel" album Abiogenesis - A Coming Into Existence qui est sorti vendredi dernier via Agonia Records. Pour rappel il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux réenregistrés pour l'occasion. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :
BIRDFLESH (Grindcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Extrem Graveyard Tornado qui sortira le 28 juin via Everlasting Spew. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Towards Insanity
2. Are We Great Again?
3. Crazy Train Decapitation
4. Grind Band
5. Home Of The Grave
6. Milkshake Is Nice
7. Another Pig
8. Guacamolestation Of The Tacorpse
9. Crazyful Face
10. Thank You For The Hostility
11. Crazy Nights
12. Botox Buttocks
13. House Guest
14. Accused Of Suicide
15. Back Hole Jaw
16. Amish Girl
17. The Rise Of Stupidity
18. Pub Night
19. Pyromaniacs
20. Bite The Mullet
21. Almost Aggression
22. Garlic Man
23. Mouth For Gore
24. Land Of Forgotten Riffs
