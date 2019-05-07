Les news du 7 Mai 2019
Les news du 7 Mai 2019 Disowning - Benediction
|DISOWNING (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Human Cattle le 12 juillet prochain via Xenokorp. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Ghost Area
2. Battle Of Neverness
3. Another Piece In My Collection
4. Intoxicated By this Illusion
5. Suffocated By My Walls
6. The Servants Of Chaos
7. Inner Emptiness
8. Alone On This Dark Path
9. Human Cattle
10. The Storm Before The Storm
|BENEDICTION (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Dave Hunt, celui-ci sera effectif après une ultime série de concerts en juillet. Le nom de son remplaçant sera bientôt dévoilé ...
