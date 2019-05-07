»

(Lien direct) DISOWNING (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Human Cattle le 12 juillet prochain via Xenokorp. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Ghost Area

2. Battle Of Neverness

3. Another Piece In My Collection

4. Intoxicated By this Illusion

5. Suffocated By My Walls

6. The Servants Of Chaos

7. Inner Emptiness

8. Alone On This Dark Path

9. Human Cattle

10. The Storm Before The Storm



