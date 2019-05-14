chargement...

Les news du 14 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 14 Mai 2019 Defenestration - incipient chaos - Asagraum - Mordbrand - Desolated - HED p.e. - This Gift Is A Curse - Ad Patres - Disentomb
»
(Lien direct)
Pour rappel DEFENESTRATION (Death Metal) et INCIPIENT CHAOS (Black Metal) vont sortir un Split intitulé Terre Noire / Genocidal Heresy le 15 mai via Antiq Records. Un nouvel extrait se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASAGRAUM (Black Metal Mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Dawn Of Infinite Fire qui sera le 13 septembre via Edged Circle Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

1. They Crawl From The Broken Circle
2. The Lightless Inferno
3. Abomination's Altar
4. Guahaihoque
5. Dawn Of Infinite Fire
6. Dochters Van De Zwarte Vlam
7. Beyond The Black Vortex
8. Hate Of Satan's Hammer
9 .Waar Ik Ben Komt De Dood		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORDBRAND (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son EP Döden / Efter Döden qui sortira le 15 mai via De:Nihil Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Döden
2. Efter Döden

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLATED (Hardcore / Beatdown) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "A New Realm of Misery", il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HED P.E. (Rap-metal punkisant) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Stampede qui sortira le 21 juin via Pavement Entertainment. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Noapologies
2. Canirock
3. PWF (Playingwfire)
4. Bossup
5. Whynotme?
6. Rise
7. Untouchable
8. Narragansett
9. Dieanotherday
10. Timeofmylife

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE ((Post) Hardcore / Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Throne Of Ash qui sortira le 14 juin via Season Of Mist. "Monuments For Dead Gods" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AD PATRES (Death Brutal) vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau clip (NSFW) pour le titre "Mechanical Enlightenment". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album A Brief Introduction To Human Experiments paru début février sur Xenokorp Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Australiens de DISENTOMB (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre The Decaying Light et sortira le 12 juillet sur Unique Leader Records. C'est une fois encore Nick Keller qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness" sur lequel on retrouve Matti Way en tant qu'invité. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Collapsing Skies
02. Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness
03. Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom
04. Undying Dysphoria
05. Centuries Of Deluge
06. The Decaying Light
07. The Great Abandonment
08. Dredged Into Existence
09. The Droning Monolith
10. Dismal Liturgies
11. Invocation In The Cathedral Of Dust
12. Rebirth Through Excoriation
13. Withering

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
14 Mai 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
15/05/2019 16:43
Pas mal l'extrait du Disentomb même si je trouve qu'ils sont meilleurs sur les parties plus typés slam que les rapides. Et on entend enfin un peu la basse. @@ Par contre avec 13 titres, ça sent les interludes instrumentales, à voir comment ça sera intégrer tout ça.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
