Pour rappel DEFENESTRATION (Death Metal) et INCIPIENT CHAOS (Black Metal) vont sortir un Split intitulé Terre Noire / Genocidal Heresy le 15 mai via Antiq Records. Un nouvel extrait se découvre ci-dessous :
ASAGRAUM (Black Metal Mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Dawn Of Infinite Fire qui sera le 13 septembre via Edged Circle Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
1. They Crawl From The Broken Circle
2. The Lightless Inferno
3. Abomination's Altar
4. Guahaihoque
5. Dawn Of Infinite Fire
6. Dochters Van De Zwarte Vlam
7. Beyond The Black Vortex
8. Hate Of Satan's Hammer
9 .Waar Ik Ben Komt De Dood
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE ((Post) Hardcore / Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Throne Of Ash qui sortira le 14 juin via Season Of Mist. "Monuments For Dead Gods" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
AD PATRES (Death Brutal) vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau clip (NSFW) pour le titre "Mechanical Enlightenment". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album A Brief Introduction To Human Experiments paru début février sur Xenokorp Records.
Le nouvel album des Australiens de DISENTOMB (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre The Decaying Light et sortira le 12 juillet sur Unique Leader Records. C'est une fois encore Nick Keller qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness" sur lequel on retrouve Matti Way en tant qu'invité. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Collapsing Skies
02. Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness
03. Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom
04. Undying Dysphoria
05. Centuries Of Deluge
06. The Decaying Light
07. The Great Abandonment
08. Dredged Into Existence
09. The Droning Monolith
10. Dismal Liturgies
11. Invocation In The Cathedral Of Dust
12. Rebirth Through Excoriation
13. Withering
15/05/2019 16:43