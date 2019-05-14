»

(Lien direct) DISENTOMB (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre The Decaying Light et sortira le 12 juillet sur Unique Leader Records. C'est une fois encore Nick Keller qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness" sur lequel on retrouve Matti Way en tant qu'invité. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Collapsing Skies

02. Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness

03. Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom

04. Undying Dysphoria

05. Centuries Of Deluge

06. The Decaying Light

07. The Great Abandonment

08. Dredged Into Existence

09. The Droning Monolith

10. Dismal Liturgies

11. Invocation In The Cathedral Of Dust

12. Rebirth Through Excoriation

13. Withering



