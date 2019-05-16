Tales Of Fire And Ice est le nom du septième album des Polonais de CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) que le groupe vient de commencer à enregistrer. La sortie de celui-ci est prévue pour cet automne via AFM Records.
Le premier album des Français d'EPITAPHE (Death Metzal) intitulé I sera disponible fin juin via Aesthetic Death Records. L'artwork, intitulée Phantm Island, est l'oeuvre du Finlandais Petri Ala-Maunus.
AVATAR (Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album live intitulé The King Live In Paris qui sortira le 17 mai via eOne, qui a été enregistré lors du concert du groupe au Download français en 2018. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Intro
2. Statue Of The King
3. Let It Burn
4. Paint Me Red
5. Bloody Angel
6. For The Swarm
7. Tower
8. The Eagle Has Landed
9. Smells Like A Freakshow
10. Avatar Country
11. Hail The Apocalypse
CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore) sortira le 7 juin via Hydra Head Records son nouvel album intitulé Final Transmission. Un album marqué par le décès du bassiste Caleb Scofield courant 2018 et dont la moitié des bénéfices iront la famille du défunt. Aussi, après avoir dévoilé le titre "All Illusion", le groupe revient aujourd'hui avec un deuxième extrait intitulé "Shake My Blood".
01. Final Transmission
02. All Illusion (YouTube)
03. Shake My Blood
04. Night Crawler
05. Lunar Day
06. Winter Window
07. Lanterna
08. Strange Reflection
09. Led To The Wolves
Ces derniers s'apprêtent à sortir un EP intitulé Into The Blackness en CD via Edged Circle Productions et en LP via Chaos Records. En attendant d'avoir plus d'informations à ce sujet, découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Offering".
