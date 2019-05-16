»

(Lien direct) AVATAR (Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album live intitulé The King Live In Paris qui sortira le 17 mai via eOne, qui a été enregistré lors du concert du groupe au Download français en 2018. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :



1. Intro

2. Statue Of The King

3. Let It Burn

4. Paint Me Red

5. Bloody Angel

6. For The Swarm

7. Tower

8. The Eagle Has Landed

9. Smells Like A Freakshow

10. Avatar Country

11. Hail The Apocalypse







