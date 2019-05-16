chargement...

Les news du 15 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 15 Mai 2019 Crystal Viper - Gohrgone - Ripped To Shreds - Epitaphe - Cénotaphe - Combichrist - Entombed A.D. - Avatar - Enthroned - Torche - Cave-In - Darkened
»
(Lien direct)
Tales Of Fire And Ice est le nom du septième album des Polonais de CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) que le groupe vient de commencer à enregistrer. La sortie de celui-ci est prévue pour cet automne via AFM Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GOHRGONE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album In Oculis qui sortira le 19 mai en autoproduction. "Opportunity King" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son EP 魔經 - Demon Scriptures qui sortira le 14 juin via Pulverised Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. 喪家 (In Mourning)
2. 江湖郎中 (Pseudoelixir)
3. 株九族 (Nine Familial Exterminations)
4. 日月神教第一節 (Sun Moon Holy Cult Part 1)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Français d'EPITAPHE (Death Metzal) intitulé I sera disponible fin juin via Aesthetic Death Records. L'artwork, intitulée Phantm Island, est l'oeuvre du Finlandais Petri Ala-Maunus.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nuclear War Now! va ressortir en LP cet été la première démo des Français de CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal) sortie initialement en cassette via le défunt label finlandais Kuunpalvelus.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COMBICHRIST (Indus) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album One Fire qui sortira le 7 juin via Out Of Line Music. "Understand" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTOMBED A.D. (Swedeath) sortira son nouvel album Bowels Of Earth le 30 août via Century Media Records, le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AVATAR (Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album live intitulé The King Live In Paris qui sortira le 17 mai via eOne, qui a été enregistré lors du concert du groupe au Download français en 2018. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Intro
2. Statue Of The King
3. Let It Burn
4. Paint Me Red
5. Bloody Angel
6. For The Swarm
7. Tower
8. The Eagle Has Landed
9. Smells Like A Freakshow
10. Avatar Country
11. Hail The Apocalypse



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Cold Black Suns prévu pour le 7 juin via Season of Mist. "Vapula Omega" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TORCHE (Stoner / Punk / Pop) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Admission qui sortira 12 juillet via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. From Here
2. Submission
3. Slide
4. What Was
5. Times Missing
6. Admission
7. Reminder
8. Extremes Of Consciousness
9. On The Wire
10. Infierno
11. Changes Come

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore) sortira le 7 juin via Hydra Head Records son nouvel album intitulé Final Transmission. Un album marqué par le décès du bassiste Caleb Scofield courant 2018 et dont la moitié des bénéfices iront la famille du défunt. Aussi, après avoir dévoilé le titre "All Illusion", le groupe revient aujourd'hui avec un deuxième extrait intitulé "Shake My Blood".

01. Final Transmission
02. All Illusion (YouTube)
03. Shake My Blood
04. Night Crawler
05. Lunar Day
06. Winter Window
07. Lanterna
08. Strange Reflection
09. Led To The Wolves

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal) est un groupe relativement récent dans lequel on retrouve les membres suivant :

Hempa Brynolfsson - Guitares (Excruciate/Ordo Inferus)
Daryl Kahan - Basse (ex Disma/Funebrarum)
Andy Whale - Batterie (ex Bolt Thrower/Memoriam)
Linus Nirbrant - Guitares (This Ending/A Canorous Quintet)
Gord Olson - Chant (Divinity/Ye Goat-Herd Gods)

Ces derniers s'apprêtent à sortir un EP intitulé Into The Blackness en CD via Edged Circle Productions et en LP via Chaos Records. En attendant d'avoir plus d'informations à ce sujet, découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Offering".
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
16 Mai 2019

