Les news du 16 Mai 2019
News
Les news du 16 Mai 2019 Chaos Echoes - Monolyth - Atavisma - void rot - Volbeat - Earth - Cult of Luna - Fetid - Batushka - Tanith
|CHAOS ECHOES (Psychedelic Death Metal) a décidé de mettre fin à l'aventure après huit années d'activité. Voici le communiqué publié par la formation sur son site Internet ou encore sa page officielle Facebook :
"This is it.
Here is the final destination of our journey.
Here is the demise of CHAOS ECHŒS.
With heavy heart in that particular way of ending this eight-year run, let's just say that internal and outside influences finally led us to make this delicate decision, even though there were still an intent and things to offer.
There is no need to detail publicly here the various reasons why the project won't live any longer.
Be aware that there will be a final manifestation of remaining sounds we think worth to be heard.
We will let you know its contents and release date in the near future.
It is therefore time for us to thank and acknowledge their contributions to the band's present and former other members and guest musicians, people we created/played/recorded music with, our close friends, our precious partners and our few dedicated fans, and people who have helped and supported the band in any way throughout these eight years.
Long is the list and we don't want to forget anyone.
You know who you are.
We do love you all.
And in order to celebrate life rather than to dwell on the death, these last words to inform you that Kalevi and Stefan will keep on creating music and sounds together through a brand new identity, still going for the unknown, but farther from the metal roots of the late entity.
To be continued."
|MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore) a dévoilé le "clip" du morceau "A Brave New World", tiré de son album A Bitter End - A Brave New World sorti en autoproduction en septembre dernier. Il se regarde ci-dessous :
|ATAVISMA (Doomed Death Metal) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez les italiens d'Everlasting Spew, qui sortiront son nouvel album l'an prochain, ainsi qu'un Split en compagnie de VOID ROT (Death/Doom) dans le courant de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
|VOLBEAT (Hard Rock / Rockabilly / Heavy Metal / Stoner) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Rewind, Replay, Rebound qui sortira le 2 août via Republic Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Last Day Under The Sun
2. Pelvis On Fire
3. Rewind The Exit
4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)
5. When We Were Kids
6. Sorry Sack of Bones
7. Cloud 9
8. Cheapside Sloggers
9. Maybe I Believe
10. Parasite
11. Leviathan
12. The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker
13. The Everlasting
14. 7:24
Bonus
1. Under The Influence
2. Immortal But Destructible
3. Die To Live
4. Last Day Under The Sun (Demo)
5. Rewind The Exit (Demo)
6. When We Were Kids (Demo)
7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)
8. Leviathan (Demo)
|EARTH (Post-Rock Psychédélique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Full Upon Her Burning Lips qui sortira le 24 mai via Sargent House. Le tout se découvre ici :
1. Datura's Crimson Veils
2. Exaltation Of Larks
3. Cats On The Briar
4. The Colour Of Poison
5. Descending Belladonna
6. She Rides An Air Of Malevolence
7. Maidens Catafalque
8. An Unnatural Carousel
9. The Mandrake's Hymn
10. A Wretched Country Of Dusk
|CULT OF LUNA (Post Hardcore) a dévoilé un titre inédit qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Metal Blade Records. "The Silent Man" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|FETID (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Steeping Corporeal Mess qui sortira le 7 juin via 20 Buck Spin. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Reeking Within
2. Cranial Liquescent
3. Consumed Periphery
4. Dripping Sub-tepidity
5. Draped In What Was
|BATUSHKA (Black / Doom Orthodoxe) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Hospodi qui sortira le 12 juillet via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Wozglas
2. Dziewiatyj Czas
3. Wieczernia
4. Powieczerje
5. Polunosznica
6. Utrenia
7. Pierwyj Czas
8. Tretij Czas
9. Szestoj Czas
10. Liturgiya
|Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du premier album de TANITH (Heavy Metal) intitulé In Another Time. Il s'agit du titre "Eleven Years". Sortie prévue le 24 mai sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Citadel (Galantia Pt. 1) (Bandcamp)
02. Book Of Changes
03. Wing Of The Owl (Galantia Pt. 3)
04. Cassini's Deadly Plunge
05. Under The Stars (Bandcamp)
06. Mountain
07. Eleven Years
08. Dionysus
09. Under The Stars (Reprise)
Pour les plus courageux d'entre vous ,y'a l'extrait du nouveau
Slipknot (avec de nouveaux masques) ,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpATBBRajP8 , un gros gros bof!
Pas emballé par le premier titre diffusé, mais au moins ça sonnait à du Batushka. Celui-ci, franchement, ce n'est pas terrible terrible. Metal Blade ont mal placé leurs pions.
BBB a écrit : Pas le même Batushka. De quoi en perdre son latin...
Oui surtout qu'on ne sait toujours pas à qui appartient le nom ... il se pourrait même que l'album soit repoussé à cause des actions judiciaires en cours, donc tout ça est sous réserve !
Pas le même Batushka. De quoi en perdre son latin...
