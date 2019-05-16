chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
78 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
 Vision-Conquest-Discipline ... (R)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 16 Mai 2019
 Les news du 16 Mai 2019 - M... (N)
Par northstar		   
Void Of Silence
 Void Of Silence - The Sky Over (C)
Par ellestin		   
Indian Nightmare
 Indian Nightmare - Taking B... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Moloth
 Moloth - Reconquista (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2019
 Les news du 14 Mai 2019 - D... (N)
Par Ander		   
Theory In Practice
 Theory In Practice - The Ar... (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
The Kovenant
 The Kovenant - Animatronic (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Allegaeon
 Allegaeon - Apoptosis (C)
Par donvar		   
PPCM #16 - Top 5 du Thrash qui tache
 PPCM #16 - Top 5 du Thrash ... (D)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 16 Mai 2019

News
Les news du 16 Mai 2019 Chaos Echoes - Monolyth - Atavisma - void rot - Volbeat - Earth - Cult of Luna - Fetid - Batushka - Tanith
»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS ECHOES (Psychedelic Death Metal) a décidé de mettre fin à l'aventure après huit années d'activité. Voici le communiqué publié par la formation sur son site Internet ou encore sa page officielle Facebook :

"This is it.
Here is the final destination of our journey.
Here is the demise of CHAOS ECHŒS.
With heavy heart in that particular way of ending this eight-year run, let's just say that internal and outside influences finally led us to make this delicate decision, even though there were still an intent and things to offer.
There is no need to detail publicly here the various reasons why the project won't live any longer.
Be aware that there will be a final manifestation of remaining sounds we think worth to be heard.
We will let you know its contents and release date in the near future.
It is therefore time for us to thank and acknowledge their contributions to the band's present and former other members and guest musicians, people we created/played/recorded music with, our close friends, our precious partners and our few dedicated fans, and people who have helped and supported the band in any way throughout these eight years.
Long is the list and we don't want to forget anyone.
You know who you are.
We do love you all.
And in order to celebrate life rather than to dwell on the death, these last words to inform you that Kalevi and Stefan will keep on creating music and sounds together through a brand new identity, still going for the unknown, but farther from the metal roots of the late entity.
To be continued."		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore) a dévoilé le "clip" du morceau "A Brave New World", tiré de son album A Bitter End - A Brave New World sorti en autoproduction en septembre dernier. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ATAVISMA (Doomed Death Metal) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez les italiens d'Everlasting Spew, qui sortiront son nouvel album l'an prochain, ainsi qu'un Split en compagnie de VOID ROT (Death/Doom) dans le courant de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOLBEAT (Hard Rock / Rockabilly / Heavy Metal / Stoner) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Rewind, Replay, Rebound qui sortira le 2 août via Republic Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Last Day Under The Sun
2. Pelvis On Fire
3. Rewind The Exit
4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)
5. When We Were Kids
6. Sorry Sack of Bones
7. Cloud 9
8. Cheapside Sloggers
9. Maybe I Believe
10. Parasite
11. Leviathan
12. The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker
13. The Everlasting
14. 7:24

Bonus

1. Under The Influence
2. Immortal But Destructible
3. Die To Live
4. Last Day Under The Sun (Demo)
5. Rewind The Exit (Demo)
6. When We Were Kids (Demo)
7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)
8. Leviathan (Demo)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EARTH (Post-Rock Psychédélique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Full Upon Her Burning Lips qui sortira le 24 mai via Sargent House. Le tout se découvre ici :

1. Datura's Crimson Veils
2. Exaltation Of Larks
3. Cats On The Briar
4. The Colour Of Poison
5. Descending Belladonna
6. She Rides An Air Of Malevolence
7. Maidens Catafalque
8. An Unnatural Carousel
9. The Mandrake's Hymn
10. A Wretched Country Of Dusk

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF LUNA (Post Hardcore) a dévoilé un titre inédit qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Metal Blade Records. "The Silent Man" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FETID (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Steeping Corporeal Mess qui sortira le 7 juin via 20 Buck Spin. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Reeking Within
2. Cranial Liquescent
3. Consumed Periphery
4. Dripping Sub-tepidity
5. Draped In What Was

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BATUSHKA (Black / Doom Orthodoxe) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album Hospodi qui sortira le 12 juillet via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Wozglas
2. Dziewiatyj Czas
3. Wieczernia
4. Powieczerje
5. Polunosznica
6. Utrenia
7. Pierwyj Czas
8. Tretij Czas
9. Szestoj Czas
10. Liturgiya

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du premier album de TANITH (Heavy Metal) intitulé In Another Time. Il s'agit du titre "Eleven Years". Sortie prévue le 24 mai sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Citadel (Galantia Pt. 1) (Bandcamp)
02. Book Of Changes
03. Wing Of The Owl (Galantia Pt. 3)
04. Cassini's Deadly Plunge
05. Under The Stars (Bandcamp)
06. Mountain
07. Eleven Years
08. Dionysus
09. Under The Stars (Reprise)

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
16 Mai 2019

4 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
16/05/2019 15:58
Pour les plus courageux d'entre vous ,y'a l'extrait du nouveau
Slipknot (avec de nouveaux masques) ,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpATBBRajP8 , un gros gros bof!
Sulphur citer
Sulphur
16/05/2019 10:22
Pas emballé par le premier titre diffusé, mais au moins ça sonnait à du Batushka. Celui-ci, franchement, ce n'est pas terrible terrible. Metal Blade ont mal placé leurs pions.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
16/05/2019 09:18
BBB a écrit : Pas le même Batushka. De quoi en perdre son latin...

Oui surtout qu'on ne sait toujours pas à qui appartient le nom ... il se pourrait même que l'album soit repoussé à cause des actions judiciaires en cours, donc tout ça est sous réserve !
BBB citer
BBB
16/05/2019 09:16
Pas le même Batushka. De quoi en perdre son latin...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
 Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
Le 15 Mai 2019 à Paris, France (Petit Bain)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Atavisma
 Atavisma
Doomed Death Metal - 2013 - France		   
Batushka
 Batushka
Black / Doom Orthodoxe - 2015 - Pologne		   
Chaos Echoes
 Chaos Echoes
Psychedelic Death Metal - 2011 - France		   
Cult of Luna
 Cult of Luna
Post Hardcore - 1998 - Suède		   
Earth
 Earth
1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Fetid
 Fetid
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Monolyth
 Monolyth
Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore - 2006 - France		   
Volbeat
 Volbeat
Hard Rock / Rockabilly / Heavy Metal / Stoner - 2001 - Danemark		   
Vision-Conquest-Discipline European Conquest 2019
Doombringer + Mgla + Revenge
Lire le live report
Zaum
Divination
Lire la chronique
Indian Nightmare
Taking Back The Land
Lire la chronique
Moloth
Reconquista
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
King Animal
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - S2//Épisode 4 - Rétro-Satanisme et tartinage à l’Italienne
Lire le podcast
Coffin Rot
Coffin Rot (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mondfinsternis
Galdrastafir
Lire la chronique
PPCM #16 - Top 5 du Thrash qui tache
Lire le podcast
Nightfog Descends
Promo Tape 2018 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Metalhertz - S02E03 - Surveillez le ciel!
Lire le podcast
Void Of Silence
The Sky Over
Lire la chronique
Keys of Orthanc
Dush agh Golnauk
Lire la chronique
Godskill
The Gatherer Of Fear And Blood
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL 1990-1994 : Le top 10 / Le pas-top 3
Lire le podcast
Totalitarian
Bloodlands (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malenuit
Incandescente (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Ofidians Manifest
Lire la chronique
Murdryck
Födelsen
Lire la chronique
Jades + Sortilège
Lire le live report
PPCM #15 - Parlons Metal Hurlant !
Lire le podcast
Sakrifiss rencontre... Napharion de ARYOS
Lire l'interview
Krigere Wolf
Eternal Holocaust (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
Too Fast For Love
Lire la chronique
Affront
World in Collapse
Lire la chronique
DarkRise
Circles Of Failure
Lire la chronique
Grand Magus
Wolf God
Lire la chronique
Smoulder
Times of Obscene Evil and W...
Lire la chronique
Sanctuary
Le choix du mal
Lire la chronique
Remete
Into Endless Night
Lire la chronique